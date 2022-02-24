Maddison scores twice in Leicester win

Last updated on .From the section European Football

James Maddison scored two beauties as Leicester made light work of Danish side Randers with a 7-2 rout on aggregate to reach the last 16 of the Europa Conference League.

Brendan Rodgers' men came into this knockout stage play-off round after finishing third in their Europa League group, but navigated the tie with few issues.

Holding a 4-1 lead from the first leg, it took Leicester just 100 seconds to extend their advantage as Harvey Barnes broke clear and curled a delightful finish into the far corner.

The England international could have added another in the second half but fired wide from an acute angle.

Compatriot Maddison then netted twice in the space of four minutes with a free-kick into the top corner and a sumptuous curling strike from 25 yards.

Randers did pull a goal back late on to make it 3-1 on the night when Kasper Schmeichel's heavy touch on the ball allowed Stephen Odey to nip in and convert a gift from close range.

The draw for the Europa Conference League takes place on Friday when the Foxes will be picked out of the pot against a group winner.