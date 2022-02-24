Last updated on .From the section Irish

Declan Caddell has made more than 500 appearances for Crusaders

Crusaders midfielder Declan Caddell is to retire at the end of the 2021-22 campaign to take up a position as Head of Academy at the north Belfast club.

Caddell has played over 500 times for the Crues, winning several trophies including three league titles, two Irish Cups and the Setanta Sports Cup.

The 33-year-old has made 24 appearances for Stephen Baxter's side this season, including 21 Irish Premiership outings.

He was promoted from Crusaders youth ranks to the senior squad in 2007.

"Declan Caddell has announced that he plans to retire at the end of the current campaign to take up the Head of Academy position at the club," the Seaview club explained on Facebook on Thursday night.

"He is excited to take up the new role and is looking forward to the new challenge. Steven Livingstone has been appointed as Interim Head of Academy until the end of the season," they continued.