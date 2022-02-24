Last updated on .From the section Port Vale

Port Vale players wore T-shirts with messages of support at Tuesday's game against Rochdale

Port Vale have extended the leave of manager Darrell Clarke following a close family bereavement.

The League Two club have brought in coach Adam Murray, who recently left West Brom, to work as part of acting boss Andy Crosby's team.

Clarke has been away since 15 February and Vale have thanked supporters, other clubs and organisations for sending messages of condolence.

Port Vale are 10th in League Two and are at home to Stevenage on Saturday.