David Davis joined Shrewsbury in the January 2021 transfer window

Shrewsbury Town midfielder David Davis is likely to miss the rest of the season because of an ankle injury.

The 31-year-old had to go off midway through the first half of Tuesday's 2-1 home defeat by Portsmouth.

Davis, formerly with Wolves and Birmingham City, has made 32 appearances this season.

"He's had a scan and he'll be down in London on Tuesday to see a specialist," Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill told BBC Radio Shropshire.

Davis suffered ligament damage in an awkward landing after going up for a header.

"We've got probably nine weeks left of the season. Even if it ended up being a very bad sprain, he wouldn't get back in that period of time," said Cotterill.

"I pretty much knew when he went down, and the way he went down, that it didn't bode well."