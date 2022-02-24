Europa League - Round of 32 - 2nd Leg
Sporting BragaSporting Braga0Sheriff TiraspolSheriff Tiraspol0

Sporting Braga v Sheriff Tiraspol

Last updated on .From the section Europa League

Line-ups

Sporting Braga

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Lima Magalhães
  • 70de Souza Silva
  • 16Veiga Teixeira Carmo
  • 3Tormena de Farias
  • 2Couto
  • 8Al Musrati
  • 10Luz Horta
  • 57Martins Gomes
  • 45Picanço Medeiros
  • 21da Luz Horta
  • 99Carvalho Oliveira

Substitutes

  • 4Monteiro Pinto Leite
  • 9Ruiz
  • 12de Sá
  • 42Araújo Soares
  • 50Ulineia Buta
  • 56Soares
  • 71Tchuda da Silva
  • 74Sampaio de Moura
  • 79Duarte Couto
  • 86Ferreira Rodrigues
  • 88de Castro Pereira
  • 96Mariano Falé

Sheriff Tiraspol

Formation 3-5-2

  • 30Athanasiadis
  • 3Petro
  • 6Radeljic
  • 55Dulanto
  • 77Souza da Silva
  • 9Malouda Traoré
  • 21Addo
  • 31Thill
  • 16Julien
  • 99Yansane
  • 17Yakhshiboev

Substitutes

  • 1Celeadnic
  • 7Basit
  • 18Kyabou
  • 19Cojocari
  • 20Nikolov
  • 29Ignatov
  • 33Pascenco
  • 35Plesco
  • 41Evangelou
Referee:
José María Sánchez Martínez

Match Stats

Home TeamSporting BragaAway TeamSheriff Tiraspol
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home4
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Sheriff Tiraspol. Conceded by Fabiano.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Yan Couto (Sporting Braga).

  3. Post update

    Keston Julien (Sheriff Tiraspol) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  4. Post update

    Offside, Sporting Braga. André Horta tries a through ball, but Ricardo Horta is caught offside.

  5. Post update

    André Horta (Sporting Braga) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Fabiano.

  6. Post update

    Rodrigo Gomes (Sporting Braga) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Edmund Addo (Sheriff Tiraspol).

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. David Carmo (Sporting Braga) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Iuri Medeiros with a cross following a corner.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Sporting Braga. Conceded by Gustavo Dulanto.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Vítor Oliveira (Sporting Braga) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Ricardo Horta.

  11. Post update

    Momo Yansane (Sheriff Tiraspol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Fabiano (Sporting Braga).

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Iuri Medeiros (Sporting Braga) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Rodrigo Gomes following a corner.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Sporting Braga. Conceded by Gustavo Dulanto.

  15. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  16. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lyon65101651116
2Rangers62226518
3Sparta Prague621369-37
4Brøndby IF6024211-92

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Monaco633074312
2Real Sociedad62319639
3PSV Eindhoven62229818
4SK Sturm Graz6024310-72

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spartak Moscow6312109110
2Napoli63121510510
3Leicester6222121118
4Legia Warsaw6204411-76

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Frankfurt6330106412
2Olympiakos63038719
3Fenerbahçe613278-16
4Royal Antwerp6123610-45

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Galatasaray633073412
2Lazio62317349
3Marseille614167-17
4Lokomotiv Moscow602429-72

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Red Star Belgrade632164211
2Sporting Braga6312129310
3FC Midtjylland62317709
4Ludogorets602438-52

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Leverkusen6411145913
2Real Betis63121212010
3Celtic63031315-29
4Ferencvárosi TC6105512-73

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Ham6411113813
2Dinamo Zagreb631296310
3Rapid Vienna620449-56
4KRC Genk6123410-65
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories