Sporting Braga v Sheriff Tiraspol

Corner, Sheriff Tiraspol. Conceded by Fabiano.
Line-ups
Sporting Braga
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Lima Magalhães
- 70de Souza Silva
- 16Veiga Teixeira Carmo
- 3Tormena de Farias
- 2Couto
- 8Al Musrati
- 10Luz Horta
- 57Martins Gomes
- 45Picanço Medeiros
- 21da Luz Horta
- 99Carvalho Oliveira
Substitutes
- 4Monteiro Pinto Leite
- 9Ruiz
- 12de Sá
- 42Araújo Soares
- 50Ulineia Buta
- 56Soares
- 71Tchuda da Silva
- 74Sampaio de Moura
- 79Duarte Couto
- 86Ferreira Rodrigues
- 88de Castro Pereira
- 96Mariano Falé
Sheriff Tiraspol
Formation 3-5-2
- 30Athanasiadis
- 3Petro
- 6Radeljic
- 55Dulanto
- 77Souza da Silva
- 9Malouda Traoré
- 21Addo
- 31Thill
- 16Julien
- 99Yansane
- 17Yakhshiboev
Substitutes
- 1Celeadnic
- 7Basit
- 18Kyabou
- 19Cojocari
- 20Nikolov
- 29Ignatov
- 33Pascenco
- 35Plesco
- 41Evangelou
- Referee:
- José María Sánchez Martínez
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away1
Live Text
Foul by Yan Couto (Sporting Braga).
Keston Julien (Sheriff Tiraspol) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Offside, Sporting Braga. André Horta tries a through ball, but Ricardo Horta is caught offside.
André Horta (Sporting Braga) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Fabiano.
Rodrigo Gomes (Sporting Braga) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Edmund Addo (Sheriff Tiraspol).
Attempt missed. David Carmo (Sporting Braga) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Iuri Medeiros with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Sporting Braga. Conceded by Gustavo Dulanto.
Attempt blocked. Vítor Oliveira (Sporting Braga) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Ricardo Horta.
Momo Yansane (Sheriff Tiraspol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fabiano (Sporting Braga).
Attempt missed. Iuri Medeiros (Sporting Braga) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Rodrigo Gomes following a corner.
Corner, Sporting Braga. Conceded by Gustavo Dulanto.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.