Real Betis 0-0 Zenit St Petersburg (3-2 agg): Late VAR decision knocks Russian visitors out

Last updated on .From the section Europa League

Real Betis celebrate
Real Betis went through thanks to their first-leg win in Russia

Russian side Zenit St Petersburg had a last-minute goal disallowed by the video assistant referee as they were knocked out of the Europa League by Real Betis.

Dmitri Chistyakov thought his header had forced extra time but it was ruled out after the VAR spotted an Aleksandr Erokhin foul on Guido Rodriguez.

Real Betis' 3-2 win in the first leg was enough to take them through.

Zenit's Yuri Alberto had a goal ruled out in the first half for offside.

Zenit were the only Russian side playing in European competition on Thursday, less than 24 hours after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Home fans waved a Ukrainian flag in the crowd, one of several acts of support for the country in Thursday's games.

Betis fans
A Ukrainian flag was spotted in the home crowd in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Top Stories