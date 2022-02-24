Match ends, Real Betis 0, Zenit St Petersburg 0.
Russian side Zenit St Petersburg had a last-minute goal disallowed by the video assistant referee as they were knocked out of the Europa League by Real Betis.
Dmitri Chistyakov thought his header had forced extra time but it was ruled out after the VAR spotted an Aleksandr Erokhin foul on Guido Rodriguez.
Real Betis' 3-2 win in the first leg was enough to take them through.
Zenit's Yuri Alberto had a goal ruled out in the first half for offside.
Zenit were the only Russian side playing in European competition on Thursday, less than 24 hours after Russia invaded Ukraine.
Home fans waved a Ukrainian flag in the crowd, one of several acts of support for the country in Thursday's games.
Line-ups
Real Betis
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Dantas da Silva
- 19Bellerín
- 16Pezzella
- 3González
- 15Moreno Lopera
- 21RodríguezBooked at 23mins
- 18GuardadoSubstituted forTelloat 90'minutes
- 10CanalesSubstituted forWilliam Carvalhoat 70'minutes
- 8FekirSubstituted forSánchez Rodríguezat 83'minutes
- 24Ruibal
- 12Da SilvaSubstituted forIglesiasat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Robles
- 5Bartra
- 6Ruiz
- 7Juanmi
- 9Iglesias
- 11Tello
- 14William Carvalho
- 17Sánchez Rodríguez
- 23Sabaly
- 25Bravo
Zenit St Petersburg
Formation 3-4-3
- 71Odoevskiy
- 5BarriosBooked at 55mins
- 2Chistyakov
- 3dos Santos Justino de Melo
- 19SutorminSubstituted forMostovoyat 86'minutes
- 11Rodrigues Parisi Leonel
- 8Valle da Silva
- 4KrugovoyBooked at 42mins
- 10Malcom
- 22DzyubaSubstituted forSergeevat 64'minutes
- 9Monteiro da SilvaSubstituted forErokhinat 84'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 15Karavaev
- 17Mostovoy
- 21Erokhin
- 23Adamov
- 27Ozdoev
- 33Sergeev
- 41Kerzhakov
- 44Rakitskiy
- 91Byazrov
- Referee:
- Halil Umut Meler
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home7
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Betis 0, Zenit St Petersburg 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Aleksandr Erokhin (Zenit St Petersburg) header from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Douglas Santos with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Zenit St Petersburg. Conceded by Guido Rodríguez.
Post update
Corner, Zenit St Petersburg. Conceded by Héctor Bellerín.
Booking
Aleksandr Erokhin (Zenit St Petersburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
VAR Decision: No Goal Real Betis 0-0 Zenit St Petersburg.
Post update
Foul by Aleksandr Erokhin (Zenit St Petersburg).
Post update
Guido Rodríguez (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Dmitriy Chistyakov (Zenit St Petersburg) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Betis. Cristian Tello replaces Andrés Guardado.
Post update
Corner, Zenit St Petersburg. Conceded by Andrés Guardado.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Malcom (Zenit St Petersburg) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Douglas Santos with a cross.
Post update
Malcom (Zenit St Petersburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Álex Moreno (Real Betis).
Substitution
Substitution, Zenit St Petersburg. Andrey Mostovoy replaces Aleksey Sutormin.
Substitution
Substitution, Zenit St Petersburg. Aleksandr Erokhin replaces Yuri Alberto.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Betis. Joaquín replaces Nabil Fekir.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Betis. Borja Iglesias replaces Willian José.
Post update
Attempt missed. Edgar González (Real Betis) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Nabil Fekir with a cross following a corner.