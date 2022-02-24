Europa League - Round of 32 - 2nd Leg
Real BetisReal Betis0Zenit St PetersburgZenit St Petersburg0

Real Betis v Zenit St Petersburg

Line-ups

Real Betis

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Dantas da Silva
  • 19Bellerín
  • 16Pezzella
  • 3González
  • 15Moreno Lopera
  • 21Rodríguez
  • 18Guardado
  • 10Canales
  • 8Fekir
  • 24Ruibal
  • 12Da Silva

Substitutes

  • 1Robles
  • 5Bartra
  • 6Ruiz
  • 7Juanmi
  • 9Iglesias
  • 11Tello
  • 14William Carvalho
  • 17Sánchez Rodríguez
  • 23Sabaly
  • 25Bravo

Zenit St Petersburg

Formation 3-4-3

  • 71Odoevskiy
  • 5Barrios
  • 2Chistyakov
  • 3dos Santos Justino de Melo
  • 19Sutormin
  • 11Rodrigues Parisi Leonel
  • 8Valle da Silva
  • 4Krugovoy
  • 10Malcom
  • 22Dzyuba
  • 9Monteiro da Silva

Substitutes

  • 15Karavaev
  • 17Mostovoy
  • 21Erokhin
  • 23Adamov
  • 27Ozdoev
  • 33Sergeev
  • 41Kerzhakov
  • 44Rakitskiy
  • 91Byazrov
Referee:
Halil Umut Meler

Match Stats

Home TeamReal BetisAway TeamZenit St Petersburg
Possession
Home33%
Away67%
Shots
Home0
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home1
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Aleksey Sutormin (Zenit St Petersburg).

  2. Post update

    Aitor Ruibal (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Daniil Krugovoy (Zenit St Petersburg) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Zenit St Petersburg. Conceded by Edgar González.

  5. Post update

    Dangerous play by Nabil Fekir (Real Betis).

  6. Post update

    Dmitriy Chistyakov (Zenit St Petersburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  8. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

