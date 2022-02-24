Last updated on .From the section European Football

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored four goals in five games for Barcelona

Barcelona put in an impressive performance to beat Napoli and reach the Europa League last 16.

They led by two goals when Jordi Alba finished off a counter-attack from Adama Traore's ball and Frenkie de Jong curled in a stunning shot.

Lorenzo Insigne gave Napoli hope with a penalty to make it 3-2 on aggregate.

But Gerard Pique scored and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang fired into the top corner from Traore's pass, with Matteo Politano netting a late consolation.

Barcelona will discover their last-16 opponents - one of the Europa League group winners - in Friday's draw.

Both sets of players stood with a banner saying 'Stop War' before kick-off in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Barcelona and Napoli had an anti-war message before kick-off

More to follow.