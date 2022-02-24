Match ends, Napoli 2, Barcelona 4.
Barcelona put in an impressive performance to beat Napoli and reach the Europa League last 16.
They led by two goals when Jordi Alba finished off a counter-attack from Adama Traore's ball and Frenkie de Jong curled in a stunning shot.
Lorenzo Insigne gave Napoli hope with a penalty to make it 3-2 on aggregate.
But Gerard Pique scored and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang fired into the top corner from Traore's pass, with Matteo Politano netting a late consolation.
Barcelona will discover their last-16 opponents - one of the Europa League group winners - in Friday's draw.
Both sets of players stood with a banner saying 'Stop War' before kick-off in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Line-ups
Napoli
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Meret
- 22Di Lorenzo
- 13Rrahmani
- 26Koulibaly
- 6Mário Rui
- 8RuizBooked at 62minsSubstituted forOunasat 74'minutes
- 4DemmeSubstituted forPolitanoat 45'minutes
- 7Elmas
- 20ZielinskiBooked at 56minsSubstituted forMertensat 74'minutes
- 24InsigneSubstituted forPetagnaat 82'minutes
- 9OsimhenSubstituted forGhoulamat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Nunes Jesus
- 14Mertens
- 16Idasiak
- 21Politano
- 25Ospina
- 31Ghoulam
- 33Ounas
- 37Petagna
- 59Zanoli
Barcelona
Formation 4-3-3
- 1ter Stegen
- 2Dest
- 4Araújo
- 3Piqué
- 18Alba
- 16González LópezSubstituted forGonzález Iglesiasat 75'minutes
- 5BusquetsSubstituted forPaez Gaviriaat 62'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 21de Jong
- 11TraoréSubstituted forDembéléat 74'minutes
- 25AubameyangSubstituted forde Jongat 75'minutes
- 19TorresSubstituted forPuig Martíat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Puig Martí
- 7Dembélé
- 12Braithwaite
- 13Murara Neto
- 17de Jong
- 22Mingueza
- 24García
- 28González Iglesias
- 30Paez Gaviria
- 36Tenas
- Referee:
- Sergey Karasev
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away6
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home19
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Napoli 2, Barcelona 4.
Booking
Gavi (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Gavi (Barcelona).
Post update
Matteo Politano (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Ronald Araújo (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Dries Mertens (Napoli).
Post update
Attempt missed. Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Nico González.
Post update
Riqui Puig (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli).
Post update
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Marc-André ter Stegen.
Post update
Attempt saved. Andrea Petagna (Napoli) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Matteo Politano.
Post update
Hand ball by Andrea Petagna (Napoli).
Goal!
Goal! Napoli 2, Barcelona 4. Matteo Politano (Napoli) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner.
Post update
Offside, Barcelona. Riqui Puig tries a through ball, but Luuk de Jong is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Amir Rrahmani.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Riqui Puig replaces Ferran Torres.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Andrea Petagna replaces Lorenzo Insigne.
Post update
Offside, Napoli. Dries Mertens tries a through ball, but Adam Ounas is caught offside.
Post update
Jordi Alba (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.