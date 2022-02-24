Europa League - Round of 32 - 2nd Leg
NapoliNapoli2BarcelonaBarcelona4

Napoli 2-4 Barcelona (3-5 agg): Catalans ease into Europa League last 16

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored four goals in five games for Barcelona

Barcelona put in an impressive performance to beat Napoli and reach the Europa League last 16.

They led by two goals when Jordi Alba finished off a counter-attack from Adama Traore's ball and Frenkie de Jong curled in a stunning shot.

Lorenzo Insigne gave Napoli hope with a penalty to make it 3-2 on aggregate.

But Gerard Pique scored and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang fired into the top corner from Traore's pass, with Matteo Politano netting a late consolation.

Barcelona will discover their last-16 opponents - one of the Europa League group winners - in Friday's draw.

Both sets of players stood with a banner saying 'Stop War' before kick-off in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Barcelona and Napoli had an anti-war message before kick-off
Barcelona and Napoli had an anti-war message before kick-off

More to follow.

Line-ups

Napoli

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Meret
  • 22Di Lorenzo
  • 13Rrahmani
  • 26Koulibaly
  • 6Mário Rui
  • 8RuizBooked at 62minsSubstituted forOunasat 74'minutes
  • 4DemmeSubstituted forPolitanoat 45'minutes
  • 7Elmas
  • 20ZielinskiBooked at 56minsSubstituted forMertensat 74'minutes
  • 24InsigneSubstituted forPetagnaat 82'minutes
  • 9OsimhenSubstituted forGhoulamat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Nunes Jesus
  • 14Mertens
  • 16Idasiak
  • 21Politano
  • 25Ospina
  • 31Ghoulam
  • 33Ounas
  • 37Petagna
  • 59Zanoli

Barcelona

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 2Dest
  • 4Araújo
  • 3Piqué
  • 18Alba
  • 16González LópezSubstituted forGonzález Iglesiasat 75'minutes
  • 5BusquetsSubstituted forPaez Gaviriaat 62'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 21de Jong
  • 11TraoréSubstituted forDembéléat 74'minutes
  • 25AubameyangSubstituted forde Jongat 75'minutes
  • 19TorresSubstituted forPuig Martíat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Puig Martí
  • 7Dembélé
  • 12Braithwaite
  • 13Murara Neto
  • 17de Jong
  • 22Mingueza
  • 24García
  • 28González Iglesias
  • 30Paez Gaviria
  • 36Tenas
Referee:
Sergey Karasev

Match Stats

Home TeamNapoliAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home7
Away16
Shots on Target
Home3
Away6
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home19
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Napoli 2, Barcelona 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Napoli 2, Barcelona 4.

  3. Booking

    Gavi (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Gavi (Barcelona).

  5. Post update

    Matteo Politano (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Ronald Araújo (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Dries Mertens (Napoli).

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Nico González.

  9. Post update

    Riqui Puig (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli).

  11. Post update

    Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Marc-André ter Stegen.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Andrea Petagna (Napoli) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Matteo Politano.

  13. Post update

    Hand ball by Andrea Petagna (Napoli).

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Napoli 2, Barcelona 4. Matteo Politano (Napoli) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner.

  15. Post update

    Offside, Barcelona. Riqui Puig tries a through ball, but Luuk de Jong is caught offside.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Amir Rrahmani.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona. Riqui Puig replaces Ferran Torres.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Napoli. Andrea Petagna replaces Lorenzo Insigne.

  19. Post update

    Offside, Napoli. Dries Mertens tries a through ball, but Adam Ounas is caught offside.

  20. Post update

    Jordi Alba (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lyon65101651116
2Rangers62226518
3Sparta Prague621369-37
4Brøndby IF6024211-92

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Monaco633074312
2Real Sociedad62319639
3PSV Eindhoven62229818
4SK Sturm Graz6024310-72

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spartak Moscow6312109110
2Napoli63121510510
3Leicester6222121118
4Legia Warsaw6204411-76

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Frankfurt6330106412
2Olympiakos63038719
3Fenerbahçe613278-16
4Royal Antwerp6123610-45

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Galatasaray633073412
2Lazio62317349
3Marseille614167-17
4Lokomotiv Moscow602429-72

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Red Star Belgrade632164211
2Sporting Braga6312129310
3FC Midtjylland62317709
4Ludogorets602438-52

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Leverkusen6411145913
2Real Betis63121212010
3Celtic63031315-29
4Ferencvárosi TC6105512-73

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Ham6411113813
2Dinamo Zagreb631296310
3Rapid Vienna620449-56
4KRC Genk6123410-65
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories