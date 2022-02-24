Real Sociedad v RB Leipzig

Real SociedadReal Sociedad17:45RB LeipzigRB Leipzig
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Monaco
|6
|3
|3
|0
|7
|4
|3
|12
|2
|Real Sociedad
|6
|2
|3
|1
|9
|6
|3
|9
|3
|PSV Eindhoven
|6
|2
|2
|2
|9
|8
|1
|8
|4
|SK Sturm Graz
|6
|0
|2
|4
|3
|10
|-7
|2
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Frankfurt
|6
|3
|3
|0
|10
|6
|4
|12
|2
|Olympiakos
|6
|3
|0
|3
|8
|7
|1
|9
|3
|Fenerbahçe
|6
|1
|3
|2
|7
|8
|-1
|6
|4
|Royal Antwerp
|6
|1
|2
|3
|6
|10
|-4
|5
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Red Star Belgrade
|6
|3
|2
|1
|6
|4
|2
|11
|2
|Sporting Braga
|6
|3
|1
|2
|12
|9
|3
|10
|3
|FC Midtjylland
|6
|2
|3
|1
|7
|7
|0
|9
|4
|Ludogorets
|6
|0
|2
|4
|3
|8
|-5
|2
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|B Leverkusen
|6
|4
|1
|1
|14
|5
|9
|13
|2
|Real Betis
|6
|3
|1
|2
|12
|12
|0
|10
|3
|Celtic
|6
|3
|0
|3
|13
|15
|-2
|9
|4
|Ferencvárosi TC
|6
|1
|0
|5
|5
|12
|-7
|3
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|West Ham
|6
|4
|1
|1
|11
|3
|8
|13
|2
|Dinamo Zagreb
|6
|3
|1
|2
|9
|6
|3
|10
|3
|Rapid Vienna
|6
|2
|0
|4
|4
|9
|-5
|6
|4
|KRC Genk
|6
|1
|2
|3
|4
|10
|-6
|5