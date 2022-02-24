Last updated on .From the section League Two

Newport and Mansfield players clashed after an incident involving John-Joe O'Toole and Courtney Baker-Richardson

Newport County and Mansfield Town have been charged by the Football Association (FA) after their draw at Rodney Parade on Saturday, 19 February.

The charges relate to a melee which saw Mansfield's John-Joe O'Toole sent off.

"It is alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative behaviour in the 72nd minute," said the FA.

The two League Two clubs have until Monday, 28 February to respond.

They have each been charged with a breach of FA rule E20.1. The game ended 1-1, with a late penalty from Newport's Dom Telford cancelling out Josh Pask's own goal.