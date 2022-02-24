Newport County and Mansfield Town charged by FA over melee
Newport County and Mansfield Town have been charged by the Football Association (FA) after their draw at Rodney Parade on Saturday, 19 February.
The charges relate to a melee which saw Mansfield's John-Joe O'Toole sent off.
"It is alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative behaviour in the 72nd minute," said the FA.
The two League Two clubs have until Monday, 28 February to respond.
They have each been charged with a breach of FA rule E20.1. The game ended 1-1, with a late penalty from Newport's Dom Telford cancelling out Josh Pask's own goal.