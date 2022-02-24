Steph Houghton: Man City and England captain has Achilles surgery
Last updated on .From the section Women's Football
Manchester City are set to be without England captain Steph Houghton after the defender underwent surgery on an Achilles injury.
Houghton missed out because of the setback as England won the Arnold Clark Cup, having just returned from a previous four-month absence in January.
The 33-year-old first picked up the injury on England duty in September.
City say Houghton is now rehabilitating with the club and will return to training in the "near future".