Wealdstone are 18th in the National League, on 31 points after 28 games

Wealdstone's National League fixture against Torquay United on Saturday will be played behind closed doors.

The club has been told all home matches must be played without spectators until the entire pitch perimeter barrier is replaced at the Grosvenor Vale.

The barrier was damaged in Wealdstone's 2-1 win over Dover last month, with a further incident in the Wrexham game.

Wealdstone aim to have completed the work in time for the their next home game, against Weymouth on 12 March.

All tickets purchased for Saturday's game would be refunded on Thursday, the board of directors said.

In a statement on the club's website external-link , they said: "Last night the club were surprised and disappointed to receive a letter from the local council with a prohibition notice informing us that home matches must be played behind closed doors, with no spectators admitted, until the remedial works to replace the entire pitch perimeter barrier have been completed.

