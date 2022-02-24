Last updated on .From the section Bradford

Mark Hughes won 72 caps for Wales and managed his country between 1999 and 2004

League Two club Bradford City have named former Wales and Manchester City boss Mark Hughes as their new manager on a two-and-a-half-year contract.

The ex-Manchester United striker has been out of management since December 2018, when he was sacked by Premier League side Southampton.

Welshman Hughes, 58, has also managed Blackburn Rovers, Stoke City, Fulham and QPR in the top-flight.

He replaces Derek Adams, who left 15th-placed Bradford on 15 February.

"It is maybe a little bit of a surprise that I have come in, but do not be put off by that," Hughes said.

"I am here for a reason: to make Bradford City a team people want to come and watch - and are proud to watch.

"Certainly, from now until the end of the year, we just want to finish strongly and see where that takes us."

Only six managers have taken charge of more Premier League games than Hughes, who takes over a Bradford side 10 points off the play-offs.

He led Blackburn to a sixth-placed finish in the 2005-06 season, while he took Manchester City to the Uefa Cup quarter-finals in 2008-09.

As a player he scored 163 goals in 473 appearances across two spells with Manchester United, winning the Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup and European Cup Winners' Cup.

Hughes also spent three years at Chelsea and played for European giants Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

Bradford chief executive Ryan Sparks said his arrival is "without doubt one of the most significant appointments in the history of our football club".

He added: "His record and stature in the game speaks for itself, and he has achieved a great deal. To have him in our dugout is representative of the club's ambition and desire to be successful."

Bradford have not played in England's top two tiers since the 2003-04 season, while this is their third straight campaign in League Two.

Hughes will be in the dugout for the Bantams' home game against Mansfield in League Two on Saturday.