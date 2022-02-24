Danny Hylton began his career when Luton were in League Two in 2016-17

Luton Town are looking to "push boundaries" after moving to within two points of the Championship play-off places, says manager Nathan Jones.

The Hatters climbed to eighth in the table with Wednesday's 2-1 win at the Welshman's former club, Stoke City.

It was Luton's fourth victory in their past five league fixtures.

"We've got a group here that want to win games and that can take you a hell of a long way," 48-year-old Jones told BBC Three Counties Radio.

Luton have not played in the top flight of English football since 1996, but are only seven points below the top two, having been a non-league club as recently as 2013-14.

"We are in a good place. The object is to make sure we're a Championship club first and foremost. That's secure and was three or four games ago so now we can see where it goes," said Jones.

"We want to push boundaries. I've found that groups that want to win games invariably do. Groups that don't really want to win games don't win games and I've been at both ends of the spectrum."

Luton's goals at Stoke were scored by 30-somethings Danny Hylton and Cameron Jerome.

For Hylton, it was his first since he netted in a 1-1 draw at Bristol City last September.

He insisted, however, that promotion has not yet been mentioned in the dressing room.

"We love being underdogs, we love people not giving us a chance, or thinking they are bigger and better than us - we thrive on that," said Hylton.

"We've had a little look of the table, but there is no talk of 'we can do this or we can do that', it's just 'right, that's taken care of, now on to Saturday.'"