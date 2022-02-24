Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Doubts have increased over Ukraine's ability to fulfil next month's World Cup play-off against Scotland at Hampden after Russia launched a major military assault on their neighbouring nation. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos, currently nine goals short of Celtic icon Henrik Larsson's record of 40, aims to become the top scorer in Europa League history. (Sun) external-link

Borussia Dortmund boss Marco Rose is unconcerned by the absence of Erling Haaland for his side's second leg against Rangers, insists they have scored plenty without the Norwegian superstar this season. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic captain Callum McGregor has questioned the "hype" over his team's defending from set-pieces. (Scotsman) external-link

New Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin hopes to get some advice from Sir Alex Ferguson when the Dons managerial great is a guest of honour at Pittodrie at Saturday's game with Dundee United after having a statue unveiled in his honour outside the stadium the previous day. (Press & Journal) external-link

Hibs have revealed plans to replace their problematic pitch, but are unlikely to be able to afford the costs of £600,000 to £700,000 for a hybrid surface this summer. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Hearts youth coach Steven Naismith, who held talks with St Mirren before Stephen Robinson was appointed, intends to forge a career in management but is "in no rush". (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link