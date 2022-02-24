Last updated on .From the section European Football

The Champions League final was scheduled to take place at Gazprom Arena in St Petersburg on 28 May

Uefa will hold an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss whether it should move the 2022 Champions League final away from Russian city St Petersburg.

Russian president Vladimir Putin launched a military invasion on neighbouring Ukraine on Thursday.

The EU Parliament wants Uefa, which is European football's governing body, to change the venue, with the final set to take place at Gazprom Arena on 28 May.

World football's governing body Fifa is to meet on Thursday.

World Cup play-offs are scheduled to take place next month with Russia set to play Poland, while Scotland host Ukraine.

Sweden are also in the play-offs and would meet Russia for a place at the World Cup finals in Qatar later this year if both win their semi-finals.

But Karl-Erik Nilsson, the chairman of the Swedish Football Association, told Reuters a match in Russia was "almost unthinkable" at the moment.

Formula 1 is monitoring events with the Russian Grand Prix set to take place in Sochi in September.

F1 said in a statement said that it was "closely watching the very fluid developments and at this time has no further comment on the race".

