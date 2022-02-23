SheBelieves Cup
USAUSA02:00IcelandIceland
Venue: Toyota Stadium

USA v Iceland

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 24th February 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Iceland22003126
2USA21105054
3Czech Republic302112-12
4New Zealand301206-61
View full SheBelieves Cup table

Top Stories