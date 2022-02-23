Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

Leeds have conceded 16 goals in the past four Premier League games

Marcelo Bielsa says Leeds United are in a relegation fight and he is "worried" after the 6-0 thrashing at Liverpool.

Leeds conceded three goals in each half at Anfield on their way to a third straight defeat that leaves them just three points above the bottom three.

Bielsa's side, who are without long-term injured England players Patrick Bamford and Kalvin Phillips, still have to face Chelsea and Manchester City.

"A result like today you can't explain it with the absences," said Bielsa.

Leeds have conceded 56 goals this season - the highest number in the Premier League - including 31 in the past nine matches.

Argentine Bielsa, in charge since June 2018, signed a new one-year contract extension at Elland Road in August 2021.

However, he has refused to discuss his future external-link amid speculation over whether he will remain as Leeds head coach for another season.

"We are fighting relegation. Of course it worries me, how is it not going to?" added the Leeds boss after Wednesday's dispiriting result against Liverpool.

"The distances between the two teams, we were never able to reduce them.

"In the second half we thought it would be difficult to play an even game but we wanted to prevent or avoid what ended up happening."

Leeds, who host Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, are without a win in five games since winning 3-2 at West Ham United on 16 January.

As well as injured duo Bamford and Phillips, Scotland defender Liam Cooper has not played since 5 December because of a hamstring problem.

Phillips is also receiving treatment for a similar injury and Bamford has a foot problem that has kept him out in 2022.