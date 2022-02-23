Burnley 1-0 Tottenham: Conte suggests he may not be right man to manage Tottenham

By Simon StoneBBC Sport at Turf Moor

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte
Tottenham have lost four of their last five league games under manager Antonio Conte

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has suggested he may not be the right man to manage the club.

Spurs lost for the fourth time in five Premier League games as Ben Mee's 71st-minute header boosted Burnley's battle against relegation.

At the final whistle, a disappointed Conte, 52, headed straight to the dressing room on his own.

And he said: "I came here to help the club and if the problem could be the coach I'm ready to go, no problem."

Conte emerged for his post-match media engagements, but refused to talk about the game and instead spoke about his current plight.

"I am not used to this situation. I am trying everything but the situation is not changing," added the Italian. "I am available and open with the club to do what the club wants.

"I want to help the club, I work a lot, I work very hard. I am giving 20 hours a day to Tottenham and the other four hours I sleep but it is not enough.

"The performance can be good and the commitment was good but we lost. For me the situation is unacceptable. To lose four of five [games] for Tottenham has to be a disaster.

"I came in to try to improve the situation. Maybe in this moment I am not so good to improve the situation. I am too honest to close my eyes and continue in this way.

"For sure we are to speak and have a conversation with the club to try and find the best solution to help the team not have this type of situation.

"It is the right moment to make assessment. I repeat, I am really frustrated."

Conte has only been in charge for 22 games after the former Juventus, Chelsea and Inter Milan boss was appointed successor to Nuno Espirito Santo in November.

However, he has suggested recently he is not happy with the situation he has inherited at Tottenham.

Conte did try to deflect some critical comments he made during an interview with Sky Italia, stating it was due to an incorrect translation.

But with Spurs in eighth place and seven points off fourth, his future is now uncertain.

When asked specifically by another media outlet whether he would still be in charge for Saturday's game at Leeds, Conte walked away from the interview without answering the question.

"In the last five games, we are playing like we are in relegation [trouble]," he said. "This is the reality. Maybe there is something wrong.

"I want to take responsibility. If I have that, I'm open for every decision. I have ambition, I hate to lose. To take my salary, it is not right at this moment.

"I want to help Tottenham, from the first day I arrive, but four defeats in five... This is the first time in my life this type of situation has happened.

"At the moment we could finish 10th, 12th, 13th. We could finish in the same position as when I arrived here."

Conte's troubled time at Spurs

2 November, 2021: Conte appointed as Tottenham manager until summer 2023

7 November: The new Spurs boss says the "heart" shown by his players in his first league game in charge - a 0-0 draw at Everton - gave him confidence

1 December: Days after losing to NS Mura in the Europa Conference League, Conte says turning around Tottenham's fortunes is the "biggest challenge" of his managerial career

19 December: Conte disappointed to "only get one point" after 2-2 home draw against Liverpool

3 January, 2022: Spurs beat Watford to extend their unbeaten run to eight league games since Conte's arrival

21 January: The Spurs boss says he hopes "the club will listen" to him and deliver his January transfer requests

23 January: After losing to Chelsea in the league, Conte says the gap between Spurs and the top teams is "very large"

31 January: Spurs sign Juventus pair Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski but let four senior players - including Dele Alli - leave on transfer deadline day

4 February: Conte says Spurs "can't make more mistakes" in the transfer market, hinting he would like more control over signings

13 February: Spurs have "a long road" ahead of them after a 2-0 home defeat by Wolves, says Conte

17 February: In an interview with Sky Sports Italia, the Italian manager says Tottenham's squad was weakened in the January transfer window

18 February: Conte criticises media coverage of the interview, saying "someone is trying to create a problem"

19 February: The former Juventus, Chelsea and Inter Milan manager says the Tottenham players could be the best group of his career after their 3-2 win at Manchester City

23 February: Conte questions if he is the right person for the job after losing at Burnley - Spurs' fourth defeat in five league games

  • Comment posted by Zonal Mark King, today at 00:19

    He's proper nuts.

  • Comment posted by See the truth, today at 00:19

    That's what you get for sacking Pochettino haha 😂

  • Comment posted by Plain aim, today at 00:19

    Antonio is showing emotion. His professional pride has taken a hit. Like anyone in sort worth their salt, he hates losing a single goal, let alone a game.

    He is hurting. He is also a fighter. He and Spurs should use the bitter experiences of the last few weeks, as extra motivation to grow stronger.

  • Comment posted by Darren, today at 00:19

    Wow. Not sure it's a great idea to give interviews straight after a game but you've got to respect his honesty ( LFC fan here, thanks for the other day:))

  • Comment posted by See the truth, today at 00:19

    That's what you get for sacking

  • Comment posted by Itsonlymyopinion, today at 00:17

    Ego led to him taking the job, and self pity will now see him leaving the job (with a big pay out he hopes).

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 00:17

    If someone the caliber of Conte cannot get Spurs performing successfully, then there is no hope for Spurs, in fact it truly is hopeless.
    Spurs might just become another Watford, changing managers every 3 or 4 months without getting anywhere.

  • Comment posted by ashgreener, today at 00:17

    At last an honest manager.

  • Comment posted by Exit_Left, today at 00:15

    It's time to exit left, right or whatever
    It's like he boarded the Titanic while it was sinking

  • Comment posted by faircomment, today at 00:15

    yikes grow a pair Conte and give it a season at least - do you think Spurs could be made a decent team after a handful of games? - this is pantomime stuff

  • Comment posted by pugwash, today at 00:14

    European Super League Tottenham? What a shambles! Just cannot get it right. I gave this one until the end of the season,wish I'd put some money on it.

  • Comment posted by chanasnakepit, today at 00:14

    Conte’s already had enough! Off at the end of the season I reckon. Heading to Man Utd!

  • Comment posted by The complete idiot, today at 00:13

    It must be because he said this was the best squad he's ever had the other day.

  • Comment posted by Champ20ns, today at 00:13

    Translation;

    I cannot get in the players I want, I want outta here!

  • Comment posted by Love Man City, today at 00:13

    Really don't think coach was the problem at Spurs. Pochetinho, Mourinho or Conte, each of them were let down by players who are not consistent enough. One can only imagine the frustration level of Harry Kane after all these years without a silverware...if you compare say with Walker...

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 00:18

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      You left out Nuno was it intentional?

  • Comment posted by bodisgod, today at 00:13

    "Best group of his career" to "maybe not the man for the job" 4 days later. Bit unprofessional to already be looking for an out isn't it? Do we assume it's another dodgy translation again? There's a year of hard work at least to fully turn this team around even with proper funding. Does he think he's that special he just pulls a few all nighters and it just magically happens?

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, today at 00:13

    If he had any sense he'd stay quiet and await the payday coming his way after the inevitable sacking.

  • Comment posted by Dave Angels Moonlight Shadow, today at 00:13

    and people reckoned he could sort Man Utd out...

    lads, it's Tottenham, if he can't fix spurs he's got no chance fixing United

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 00:12

    Wow, he is thinking of giving up, never thought of him to be a quitter.

  • Comment posted by boughandthebrass, today at 00:12

    He works 20 hours a day and the rest he sleeps. Just his way of saying (yet again) "I have a useless squad to work with".

    But I don't think he does. Just look at how Moyes turned around West Ham with very little expenditure.

