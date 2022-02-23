Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Tottenham have lost four of their last five league games under manager Antonio Conte

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has suggested he may not be the right man to manage the club.

Spurs lost for the fourth time in five Premier League games as Ben Mee's 71st-minute header boosted Burnley's battle against relegation.

At the final whistle, a disappointed Conte, 52, headed straight to the dressing room on his own.

And he said: "I came here to help the club and if the problem could be the coach I'm ready to go, no problem."

Conte emerged for his post-match media engagements, but refused to talk about the game and instead spoke about his current plight.

"I am not used to this situation. I am trying everything but the situation is not changing," added the Italian. "I am available and open with the club to do what the club wants.

"I want to help the club, I work a lot, I work very hard. I am giving 20 hours a day to Tottenham and the other four hours I sleep but it is not enough.

"The performance can be good and the commitment was good but we lost. For me the situation is unacceptable. To lose four of five [games] for Tottenham has to be a disaster.

"I came in to try to improve the situation. Maybe in this moment I am not so good to improve the situation. I am too honest to close my eyes and continue in this way.

"For sure we are to speak and have a conversation with the club to try and find the best solution to help the team not have this type of situation.

"It is the right moment to make assessment. I repeat, I am really frustrated."

Conte has only been in charge for 22 games after the former Juventus, Chelsea and Inter Milan boss was appointed successor to Nuno Espirito Santo in November.

However, he has suggested recently he is not happy with the situation he has inherited at Tottenham.

Conte did try to deflect some critical comments he made during an interview with Sky Italia, stating it was due to an incorrect translation.

But with Spurs in eighth place and seven points off fourth, his future is now uncertain.

When asked specifically by another media outlet whether he would still be in charge for Saturday's game at Leeds, Conte walked away from the interview without answering the question.

"In the last five games, we are playing like we are in relegation [trouble]," he said. "This is the reality. Maybe there is something wrong.

"I want to take responsibility. If I have that, I'm open for every decision. I have ambition, I hate to lose. To take my salary, it is not right at this moment.

"I want to help Tottenham, from the first day I arrive, but four defeats in five... This is the first time in my life this type of situation has happened.

"At the moment we could finish 10th, 12th, 13th. We could finish in the same position as when I arrived here."

Conte's troubled time at Spurs

2 November, 2021: Conte appointed as Tottenham manager until summer 2023

7 November: The new Spurs boss says the "heart" shown by his players in his first league game in charge - a 0-0 draw at Everton - gave him confidence

1 December: Days after losing to NS Mura in the Europa Conference League, Conte says turning around Tottenham's fortunes is the "biggest challenge" of his managerial career

19 December: Conte disappointed to "only get one point" after 2-2 home draw against Liverpool

3 January, 2022: Spurs beat Watford to extend their unbeaten run to eight league games since Conte's arrival

21 January: The Spurs boss says he hopes "the club will listen" to him and deliver his January transfer requests

23 January: After losing to Chelsea in the league, Conte says the gap between Spurs and the top teams is "very large"

31 January: Spurs sign Juventus pair Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski but let four senior players - including Dele Alli - leave on transfer deadline day

4 February: Conte says Spurs "can't make more mistakes" in the transfer market, hinting he would like more control over signings

13 February: Spurs have "a long road" ahead of them after a 2-0 home defeat by Wolves, says Conte

17 February: In an interview with Sky Sports Italia, the Italian manager says Tottenham's squad was weakened in the January transfer window

18 February: Conte criticises media coverage of the interview, saying "someone is trying to create a problem"

19 February: The former Juventus, Chelsea and Inter Milan manager says the Tottenham players could be the best group of his career after their 3-2 win at Manchester City

23 February: Conte questions if he is the right person for the job after losing at Burnley - Spurs' fourth defeat in five league games