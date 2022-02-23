Champions League - Round of 16 - 1st Leg
BenficaBenfica2AjaxAjax2

Benfica 2-2 Ajax: Roman Yaremchuk levels and unveils Ukraine emblem

Roman Yaremchuk
Roman Yaremchuk scored for Benfica 10 minutes after coming off the bench

Roman Yaremchuk unveiled an emblem in support of his homeland Ukraine after levelling for Benfica against Ajax in the Champions League last-16 first leg.

It comes amid growing fears of war between Ukraine and Russia.

The substitute netted in the 72nd minute to make it 2-2 before taking off his shirt to show the trident symbol.

Ajax's Sebastien Haller had earlier scored at both ends, levelling for the visitors with his 11th goal in the competition after scoring an own goal.

Dusan Tadic opened the scoring for the Dutch champions with a well-taken finish at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon.

Yaremchuk's celebration saw him reveal the Ukrainian Association of Football's logo under his shirt.

Ajax welcome Benfica in the return leg in Amsterdam on 15 March with the tie all square.

Line-ups

Benfica

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 99Vlachodimos
  • 2JuniorSubstituted forCupido Goncalvesat 90+1'minutes
  • 30Otamendi
  • 5Vertonghen
  • 3Grimaldo
  • 27Ferreira Silva
  • 49TaarabtSubstituted forGoncalves Bernardoat 85'minutes
  • 28Weigl
  • 7Sousa SoaresSubstituted forYaremchukat 62'minutesBooked at 73mins
  • 88Matias RamosBooked at 49mins
  • 9NúñezBooked at 46minsSubstituted forLazaroat 90+1'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Meité
  • 15Yaremchuk
  • 17Cupido Goncalves
  • 20João Mário
  • 22Lazaro
  • 23Radonjic
  • 31Bastião Dias
  • 55Goncalves Bernardo
  • 72Araújo
  • 77Aleixo Leite
  • 91Rodrigues da Silva

Ajax

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 32Pasveer
  • 12MazraouiBooked at 23minsSubstituted forRenschat 90+2'minutes
  • 2Timber
  • 21Martínez
  • 17BlindSubstituted forTagliaficoat 73'minutes
  • 4Álvarez
  • 8GravenberchSubstituted forKlaassenat 74'minutes
  • 11dos SantosBooked at 87mins
  • 23BerghuisBooked at 45mins
  • 10Tadic
  • 22Haller

Substitutes

  • 3Schuurs
  • 6Klaassen
  • 9Pereira da Silva
  • 15Rensch
  • 16Gorter
  • 20Kudus
  • 24Onana
  • 25Taylor
  • 26Jensen
  • 30Daramy
  • 31Tagliafico
Referee:
Slavko Vincic
Attendance:
54,760

Match Stats

Home TeamBenficaAway TeamAjax
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home17
Away11
Shots on Target
Home4
Away8
Corners
Home7
Away2
Fouls
Home13
Away18

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Benfica 2, Ajax 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Benfica 2, Ajax 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Antony (Ajax) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Ajax. Devyne Rensch replaces Noussair Mazraoui because of an injury.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Jan Vertonghen.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Benfica. Diogo Gonçalves replaces Gilberto because of an injury.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Benfica. Valentino Lazaro replaces Darwin Núñez.

  8. Booking

    Antony (Ajax) is shown the yellow card.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Benfica. Paulo Bernardo replaces Adel Taarabt because of an injury.

  10. Post update

    Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Rafa (Benfica).

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Antony (Ajax) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sébastien Haller.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Sébastien Haller (Ajax).

  14. Post update

    Jan Vertonghen (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sébastien Haller (Ajax) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Davy Klaassen.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Antony (Ajax).

  17. Post update

    Alejandro Grimaldo (Benfica) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Davy Klaassen (Ajax).

  19. Post update

    Adel Taarabt (Benfica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Noussair Mazraoui (Ajax) wins a free kick on the right wing.

