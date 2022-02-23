Match ends, Benfica 2, Ajax 2.
Roman Yaremchuk unveiled an emblem in support of his homeland Ukraine after levelling for Benfica against Ajax in the Champions League last-16 first leg.
It comes amid growing fears of war between Ukraine and Russia.
The substitute netted in the 72nd minute to make it 2-2 before taking off his shirt to show the trident symbol.
Ajax's Sebastien Haller had earlier scored at both ends, levelling for the visitors with his 11th goal in the competition after scoring an own goal.
Dusan Tadic opened the scoring for the Dutch champions with a well-taken finish at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon.
Yaremchuk's celebration saw him reveal the Ukrainian Association of Football's logo under his shirt.
Ajax welcome Benfica in the return leg in Amsterdam on 15 March with the tie all square.
Line-ups
Benfica
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 99Vlachodimos
- 2JuniorSubstituted forCupido Goncalvesat 90+1'minutes
- 30Otamendi
- 5Vertonghen
- 3Grimaldo
- 27Ferreira Silva
- 49TaarabtSubstituted forGoncalves Bernardoat 85'minutes
- 28Weigl
- 7Sousa SoaresSubstituted forYaremchukat 62'minutesBooked at 73mins
- 88Matias RamosBooked at 49mins
- 9NúñezBooked at 46minsSubstituted forLazaroat 90+1'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Meité
- 15Yaremchuk
- 17Cupido Goncalves
- 20João Mário
- 22Lazaro
- 23Radonjic
- 31Bastião Dias
- 55Goncalves Bernardo
- 72Araújo
- 77Aleixo Leite
- 91Rodrigues da Silva
Ajax
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 32Pasveer
- 12MazraouiBooked at 23minsSubstituted forRenschat 90+2'minutes
- 2Timber
- 21Martínez
- 17BlindSubstituted forTagliaficoat 73'minutes
- 4Álvarez
- 8GravenberchSubstituted forKlaassenat 74'minutes
- 11dos SantosBooked at 87mins
- 23BerghuisBooked at 45mins
- 10Tadic
- 22Haller
Substitutes
- 3Schuurs
- 6Klaassen
- 9Pereira da Silva
- 15Rensch
- 16Gorter
- 20Kudus
- 24Onana
- 25Taylor
- 26Jensen
- 30Daramy
- 31Tagliafico
- Referee:
- Slavko Vincic
- Attendance:
- 54,760
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away8
- Corners
- Home7
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away18
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Benfica 2, Ajax 2.
Post update
Attempt saved. Antony (Ajax) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Ajax. Devyne Rensch replaces Noussair Mazraoui because of an injury.
Post update
Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Jan Vertonghen.
Substitution
Substitution, Benfica. Diogo Gonçalves replaces Gilberto because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Benfica. Valentino Lazaro replaces Darwin Núñez.
Booking
Antony (Ajax) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Benfica. Paulo Bernardo replaces Adel Taarabt because of an injury.
Post update
Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Rafa (Benfica).
Post update
Attempt saved. Antony (Ajax) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sébastien Haller.
Post update
Foul by Sébastien Haller (Ajax).
Post update
Jan Vertonghen (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Sébastien Haller (Ajax) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Davy Klaassen.
Post update
Foul by Antony (Ajax).
Post update
Alejandro Grimaldo (Benfica) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Davy Klaassen (Ajax).
Post update
Adel Taarabt (Benfica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Noussair Mazraoui (Ajax) wins a free kick on the right wing.