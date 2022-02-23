Last updated on .From the section West Brom

Dara O'Shea (right) completed the whole 90 minutes of West Brom's defeat by Middlesbrough

West Brom defender Dara O'Shea said it was "amazing" to return from a fractured ankle despite their 2-1 defeat at Middlesbrough on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old sustained the injury in the Republic of Ireland's World Cup qualifier with Portugal last September.

Tuesday was O'Shea's first start in almost six months, having made a five-minute cameo in West Brom's 2-0 loss at Sheffield United on 9 February.

"Obviously, it's amazing to be back out there," he told BBC Radio WM.

"As soon as you get injured everything changes. Everything is taken away from you.

"There's been a lot of long days in the gym with the physios, they've been excellent to get me back to where I was."

The West Brom academy graduate played every minute of the Baggies' opening five Championship matches before his injury, scoring twice.

When he last started they were second in the table with an unbeaten record, but they are now 11th and six points from a play-off spot - having lost four of their past five league matches.

"I know how good I was before I got injured but that's football. You're at the top of your game but you get taken back down very quickly," O'Shea said.

"I've come to terms with that. I've learned a lot mentally and I've grown a lot physically."