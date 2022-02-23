Randers FC v Leicester City

Europa Conference League - Round of 16 - 2nd Leg
Kasper Schmeichel says Leicester's players are working hard to turn their season around - and still hope to finish the campaign with a trophy.

The Foxes are in the bottom half of the Premier League table and are out of both domestic cup competitions.

Their only hope of a trophy is in the Europa Conference League where they take a 4-1 lead over Randers into the knockout round play-off second leg.

"It's the final chance of silverware," added Denmark goalkeeper Schmeichel.

"You want to win trophies and to have the opportunity to be the first winner of this competition is something we should be looking at.

"Wins build momentum and confidence. That will be important for the squad as a whole - but we've got to do the job first."

Leicester have won just one of the last seven league and cup games - a damaging run which has seen them knocked out of the FA Cup to Championship club Nottingham Forest and lose to Tottenham, Liverpool and, last Sunday, Wolves in the league.

Schmeichel said performances had improved in recent weeks and is confident results will follow for Brendan Rodgers' side.

"The Wolves result wasn't positive, but the performance was much better," said Schmeichel. "They have definitely picked up.

"We have struggled with our form. It hasn't been as consistent as we would have liked but the main thing is that the squad are working hard and still have the right mentality.

"If you come into training and people aren't working hard, that's when you have a problem."

The draw for the last 16 of the Europa Conference League is on Friday. While Leicester lost 2-1 at Wolves since the first leg, Randers lost 1-0 at home to Viborg on Monday and are sixth in Denmark's top-flight.

Leicester's French defender Wesley Fofana, 21, is back training after suffering a broken leg in pre-season, although he is still some weeks from a return to competitive action.

