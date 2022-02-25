Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits
Amy Irons' winning streak came to a shuddering halt at the weekend and BBC Scotland's The Nine presenter is playing catch up against the pundits in Sportscene Predictions.
This week, the opponent forecasting the weekend Scottish Premiership results is former Rangers striker Mark Hateley.
A correct result earns 40 points and the right outcome 10.
|Amy
|Mark
|Aberdeen v Dundee United
|2-1
|1-1
|Dundee v Livingston
|1-1
|2-1
|Ross County v St Johnstone
|1-0
|1-0
|St Mirren v Heart of Midlothian
|1-1
|1-1
|Hibernian v Celtic (Sun)
|0-1
|1-2
|Rangers v Motherwell (Sun)
|2-1
|2-0
All games at 15:00 GMT on Saturday unless stated
PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2021-22
|Pundit
|Score
|Chris Iwelumo
|170 & 50
|Neil Alexander
|100
|Richard Foster
|80 & 50
|Kris Doolan
|80
|Richard Gordon
|70
|Stuart Kettlewell
|70
|Craig Levein
|70
|Rory Loy
|70
|James McFadden
|70
|Michael Stewart
|70
|Charlie Adam
|60
|Tam Cowan
|60
|Julie Fleeting
|60
|Stuart Cosgrove
|50
|Willie Miller
|50
|Leanne Crichton
|40 & 20
|Kenny Miller
|40
|Steven Thompson
|40
|Rachel Corsie
|30
|Allan Preston
|30
|Craig Easton
|20
|Marvin Bartley
|10
|Derek Ferguson
|10
|Total scores
|Amy
|1220
|Pundits
|1420
|Amy v Pundits
|P26
|W11
|D3
|L12