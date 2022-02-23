Last updated on .From the section Leicester

James Justin has made five appearances for Leicester this season since returning from long-term injury against Tottenham on 19 January

Leicester City defender James Justin has signed a new contract committing him to the club until 2026.

The 24-year-old has made 54 appearances for the Foxes since joining from Luton in the summer of 2019.

The full-back suffered a serious knee injury in February 2021 that kept him out for 11 months but he has since returned to full fitness.

"There is only one place I want to be at now and that's Leicester City," said Justin.

"They've put great faith in me over the past year when I've been out injured.

"It just shows what a great club Leicester is that they're willing to give me a new deal when I'm just returning from injury.

"I'm just happy to extend my stay here and hopefully I can see [the fans] cheering us on in every game we have at King Power Stadium and all the away games and hopefully in European competitions for the next few years."