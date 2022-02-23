Last updated on .From the section Barnsley

Carlton Morris equalised for Barnsley, before the Tykes conceded a 57th-minute penalty and lost 2-1

Barnsley have been fined £10,000 by the Football Association for their complaints to the referee after giving away a penalty in their loss at Luton.

It was given for a foul by Tykes keeper Brad Collins, with Luton scoring from the spot to win 2-1 on 8 February.

Barnsley denied the charge, but an independent regulatory commission found the allegation to be proven.

Earlier this month the club were fined £12,000 for a similar breach during their home defeat by Cardiff.

The Yorkshire side are bottom of the Championship, nine points from safety.