Ollie Palmer (left) has also played for Crawley, Lincoln, Luton, Leyton Orient, Grimsby and Mansfield

Striker Ollie Palmer says he "swapped autographs" with Ryan Reynolds when the Hollywood star visited Wrexham last week.

Reynolds took control of the National League club with fellow actor Rob McElhenney 12 months ago.

He visited the Racecourse for just the second time and spoke to members of the playing squad, including £300,000 record-signing Palmer.

"We had a great conversation," 30-year-old Palmer said.

"We had a private, in-depth chat and I am looking forward to meeting Rob as well. I have heard he is a great guy.

"My main focus is what's happening on the pitch, but it's great to have such down-to-earth, involved, passionate owners."

Palmer scored twice as Wrexham boosted their promotion hopes with a notable 2-0 victory at Chesterfield on Tuesday night.

The targetman has scored three goals in five appearances since Reynolds and McElhenney sanctioned a club-record deal to sign the 30-year-old from League One AFC Wimbledon in January.

"Everyone knows about what's going on with the club behind the scenes," Palmer said.

"The club deserves it. The club has been through a really tough time in the last five or 10 years, so why not Wrexham? Why not give everyone something to cheer about and get excited about?

"You have got two fantastic owners who are hands-on, very involved, and take a lot of pride in what they are doing and we are putting in the performances on the pitch."

The Chesterfield win lifted Wrexham to fifth in the table, nine points behind leaders Stockport County with a game in hand.

Phil Parkinson's side have won 11 of their past 16 league games and begin a run of three successive home fixtures against Aldershot on Saturday.

"Since I have been here we have only had one disappointing loss out of the five games, and won three and drawn one," Palmer said.

"We have just got to keep digging in and pick up as many points as we can."