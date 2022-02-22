Last updated on .From the section Carlisle

Keith Millen took over from Chris Beech in October 2021

Carlisle United have parted company with boss Keith Millen by mutual consent after just 22 games, with the club second-bottom in League Two.

Director of football David Holdsworth has also stepped down from his role.

It is the Cumbrians' second managerial departure of the season after former Bristol City manager Millen took over from Chris Beech in October 2021.

Millen, 55, won six games with Carlisle but his side had only accrued three points from their past eight matches.

Holdsworth, 53, was brought in by the Cumbrians in the summer of 2018 to oversee transfers and strategy.

There will be no replacement in the director of football post, while assistant boss Gavin Skelton will take charge of first-team training.

"Everyone would like to go on record with their thanks to Keith for his work and efforts since he joined us at the end of October 2021, and we wish him the very best as he moves on from the club," a club statement said.

Leyton Orient, who sacked their manager Kenny Jackett on Tuesday, are the opposition on Saturday.