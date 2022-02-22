Last updated on .From the section Carlisle

Mark Howard has played 25 games in all competitions for Carlisle this season

Carlisle United goalkeeper Mark Howard says the human impact of relegation in terms of job losses is a motivator to avoid the drop in League Two.

The Cumbrians have picked up just three points from the past 24 available, to sink to second-bottom in the division, having previously won three in a row.

Relegation could mean staff members losing jobs, as the club copes with loss of revenue in a lower tier.

"It's other people's livelihoods at stake," Howard told BBC Radio Cumbria.

"The realisation of that should hopefully make us better.

"Every single one of us in that squad should be accountable - we shouldn't blame each other but we're all in it together."

There are 15 games left to avoid dropping out of the Football League for only the second time since entry in 1928-29.

Howard, 35, is one of the senior players at Brunton Park with 326 appearances in a career with started out with Arsenal, and has taken in spells at Sheffield United, Blackpool and Bolton among others.

He and his teammates have taken an open and honest approach to turning around their fortunes, with the blessing of boss Keith Millen.

"We had a big meeting, all sat down and said our piece which was brilliant," Howard said.

"The gaffer gave us the bit of freedom to do it on our own, because coming from each other sometimes it means something slightly different.

"He has been superb through all of this, he really supports us all, and he's been doing everything to try to improve the club in general."

Within the winless run, losses have come against top-half sides such as leaders Forest Green, and top-six Sutton and Swindon, prompting sections of the support to express their displeasure at full-time.

There are games coming up against fellow strugglers such as Leyton Orient - who have just sacked their manager Kenny Jackett - and Oldham Athletic.

"It's hard sometimes [being booed off], especially for younger players, but it's part and parcel now of football so we have to get used to that," Howard added.

"The games we've lost are against top 10 teams, and we have to be slightly more realistic in terms of when we're trying to correct our own situation from being at the bottom of the league.

"It's the teams around us that are vitally important we pick up points against."