Scottish Premiership things to watch

The return of a king, new managers out to make their mark and compelling plotlines throughout the table.

The Scottish Premiership always guarantees talking points and this weekend is no different, with all 12 teams pursing three coveted points.

Let's have a look at what awaits...

Sir Alex & Don of a new era

A bona fide managerial legend's return to Aberdeen coincides with the first home game of new boss Jim Goodwin. So no pressure there Jim.

The Irishman will attempt to steer his side to victory under the watchful gaze of the club's greatest-ever manager, Sir Alex Ferguson, who had a statue in his honour unveiled at Pittodrie on Friday. All that pomp and ceremony will fall a little flat if Aberdeen's players fail to mark the occasion with victory.

Goodwin barely had time for a meet and greet with his new squad last weekend before he led them to a battling 1-1 draw at Motherwell hours after being appointed.

Now, with a full week of putting his ideas across, he will expect the club's first win in eight - even if it takes until Fergie time.

Out to spoil the party are a Dundee United side brimming with buoyancy after holding champions Rangers to a 1-1 draw at home.

However, United on their travels is a different story. Thomas Courts' men have the joint fewest away wins - two - with the most recent back in October. In their last five, they haven't even mustered a goal. Sir Alex probably shouldn't expect a high-scoring classic.

Winning start for new Robinson?

As the managerial carousel continues its dizzying whirl, welcome back Stephen Robinson. The Northern Irishman is the fifth new Premiership appointment since the start of the season and makes his St Mirren dugout debut in Saturday's visit of Hearts.

The former Motherwell boss has been enticed back north from Morecambe and is in the unique position of taking over a team bobbing along nicely rather than sinking under the weight of poor results.

The Paisley men - currently seventh and among a bunch of six sides separated by just three points - are unbeaten in eight games since the winter break - taking 14 points from 18 in the league - and haven't lost at home since October.

In contrast, Hearts' form has nosedived to the extent they may even face a fight for third place, which had looked long sewn up. Robbie Neilson is facing murmurings of discontent from the fanbase after a dismal league run of one point from four games.

Hearts - who hold a nine-point lead over three sides - head to Paisley looking to avoid a fourth straight loss. Having won this season's two previous meetings, the visitors will hope St Mirren again bring out the best in them.

European hangover for Old Firm?

After wildly contrasting European fortunes, the Old Firm resume their title battle on Sunday.

Rangers follow up the exhilarating high of sending Borussia Dortmund packing from the Europa League with the rather more mundane assignment of a league meeting with Motherwell.

It's no less important to the Ibrox side's pursuit of silverware, though, especially as they have fallen from the summit to three points behind by failing to win away in four attempts.

At Ibrox, they remain nigh-on untouchable with eight successive league victories while dropping points in just three of their last 33 games.

That is an ominous record facing visitors Motherwell, whose momentum has foundered since their last Premiership win on Boxing Day, a seven-game stretch.

When the Steelmen last took three points in Govan, the year was 1997 and current Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst was 12 months away from moving to Ibrox as a player.

Might the sides' latest meeting bring a sighting of Aaron Ramsey? After the midfielder's much-vaunted loan signing on transfer deadline day, the Wales talisman has played a total of 96 minutes - starting once - across four appearances and missed the last two matches through injury. There are just 11 league games left for the Juventus loanee to make a telling impact.

Celtic, meanwhile, are out of a third European competition and left to focus on their domestic title pursuit. Their teamsheet in the Arctic Circle on Thursday - a handful of fringe players in from the cold to replace key men - was a dead giveaway as to where Ange Postecoglou's priorities lie.

Having been thumped 5-1 on aggregate by Bodo/Glimt, a trip to Easter Road on Sunday is of prime importance to the league leaders.

Blocking their path are Hibs - with former Celtic forward Shaun Maloney at the helm - who have strung together back-to-back wins after a sticky spell. Celtic have won both league meetings so far - can they make it three in a for for the first time since 2011?

McGhee's Dens bow as survival fight intensifies

At the opposite end of the table, another new boss makes his home debut when Dundee host Livingston. Mark McGhee started tenure with a creditable 3-2 loss at Celtic Park, but it's points not plaudits he needs now to drag his new charges out of a desperate situation, two points adrift at the bottom.

To put it kindly, McGhee's appointment didn't exactly have Dundee fans breaking out the bunting, but that tepid reception will turn to glowing admiration should he keep them up.

Ending a 22-year hoodoo would be a good way to start. Not since Ivano Bonetti back in 2000 has a Dundee boss won his first home league game.

Another side could be dragged deeper into the relegation mire on Saturday when second-bottom St Johnstone face the team immediately above them, Ross County. An away victory in Dingwall would cut County's gap to a solitary point and continue the Perth side's recent resurgence.

St Johnstone have scored the fewest goals in the division but are facing the leakiest defence. Something's got to give.