Barcelona have joined fellow La Liga giants Real Madrid in the race for Scotland and Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney, according to reports in Spain. (Football London) external-link

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Axel Witsel insists his side can salvage their Europa League tie against Rangers, despite trailing 4-2, and warned the Ibrox club to expect a backlash in the second leg in Glasgow. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic need to play with "a bit of risk" as they look to overcome a 3-1 first-leg deficit against Bobo/Glimt in Norway, says skipper Callum McGregor. (Daily Mail, print edition)

New Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin targets a fourth-place finish this season and says midfielder Ross McCrorie, who has signed a new deal until 2026, is "future captain material". (Daily Record) external-link

Goodwin's newly-appointed successor at St Mirren, Stephen Robinson, is also eyeing fourth place as he bids to end the Paisley club's 35-year wait for European football. (Daily Record) external-link

Hibs head of recruitment Ian Gordon says the club's model of developing and signing players is influenced by English top-flight newcomers Brentford. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Celtic left-back Boli Bolingoli has moved to Russian club Ufa on loan until the end of the season. (Four Four Two) external-link