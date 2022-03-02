Scottish League Two
AlbionAlbion Rovers19:45Annan AthleticAnnan Athletic
Venue: The Reigart Stadium

Albion Rovers v Annan Athletic

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kelty Hearts25184354233158
2Forfar26137646291746
3Annan Athletic26135843321144
4Edinburgh City2611693537-239
5Stenhousemuir2510693737036
6Stranraer2788113442-832
7Elgin2777132741-1428
8Stirling2576123036-627
9Albion2475122738-1126
10Cowdenbeath2554161735-1819
