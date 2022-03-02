Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Rocky Bushiri was sent off for lashing out at Paul McGowan early in the second half

Manager Mark McGhee was "very pleased" with Dundee's performance despite missing the chance to move off the foot of the Scottish Premiership after drawing with 10-man Hibernian.

Hibs lost defender Rocky Bushiri to a 58th-minute red card - their ninth dismissal of the season - for an off-the-ball swipe at Paul McGowan.

Dundee failed to make their advantage tell, and remain bottom by a point.

"It was a difficult night against a good team," McGhee told BBC Scotland.

"I was very pleased. Regardless of Hibs going down to 10 men, it doesn't always make it that much easier."

The sending-off ignited a hitherto bleak affair in awful weather, albeit clear-cut chances were rare as Hibs fell to fifth.

Shaun Maloney's side, who spurned good opportunities through Josh Doig and Sylvester Jasper, are a point behind Livingston and one ahead of Dundee United and Motherwell in a hugely-congested middle chunk of the table.

It is hard to draw definitive conclusions from a game played on a tacky quagmire more reminiscent of a music festival than professional football match, where one team played for so long without their full compliment.

In fact, it is hard to say much at all about the opening 45 minutes - 43 of which were contested without an effort on target.

Those early throes were pretty abject. Hibs tried to play, sticking to the possession-based template Maloney has imposed, but there was a lot of stroking the ball across their own third, and a distinct lack of incision.

When they did cleave Dundee's midfield open, things collapsed near the box. Ewan Henderson offered the odd moment of class, his neat turn and driving run thwarted. His corner late in the half drew the first goal-bound effort, too, Chris Cadden nodding meekly at Ian Lawlor.

The most animation in the stands arrived when players collided. Max Anderson was booked for inadvertently volleying Doig in the head. Josh Campbell, too, for scything down Cammy Kerr.

Charlie Adam provided a rare flourish of quality as the second half at least began with a less soporific pace. The Dundee captain gobbled up a sloppy pass, slalomed past a couple of despairing lunges, and drove just wide from the edge of the area. He was later replaced with a hamstring issue and could miss Saturday's trip to Motherwell.

If the locals were roused by the earlier meaty challenges, they were incensed when Bushiri left McGowan clutching his nose on the turf. The big defender was being held off the ball, but violently freed himself with a swipe of the right arm, catching the Dundee midfielder in the face.

This was Hibs' ninth red card of the season; a chronic disciplinary record. With almost a full team - including three defenders - injured, Maloney's squad is gasping beneath the weight of the absentees.

Though Bushiri's temper ensured a more open final half hour, it did not result in a glut of opportunities. Nor did it yield pressure and chances - never mind a goal - for Dundee.

Jasper, off the bench, was a timely addition of energy and directness for Hibs. The depleted visitors had the best shots at winning it when Campbell's knock-down fell to Doig, who struck limply at Lawlor, and Jasper rasped low towards the near post, but again found the goalkeeper.

Man of the match - Josh Doig

A bustling, athletic presence up and down the left flank, Doig made telling contributions in attack and defence. The only blot on his copybook, the botched chance to net late on.

What did we learn?

This was a first Dundee clean sheet and point under Mark McGhee in the veteran manager's third game at the helm.

Having shipped three at Celtic Park, then four at home to Livingston in what McGhee branded a "diabolical" defensive showing, they were far more robust.

But their inability to land blows at the other end was disappointing, all the more so when Bushiri departed and the contest became looser. Twenty-three goals in 28 league games is a barren record.

Hibs themselves have struggled to score under Maloney, despite the club's much-promoted focus on developing a young, dynamic team who play swashbuckling football.

They were actually a sharper attacking force with 10 men than 11, aided heavily by Jasper's legs, but still have only four league goals in nine matches this calendar year.

Fans did, at least, get a glimpse of Elias Melkersen, Hibs' marquee January addition who arrived with much fanfare from Bodo/Glimt. Though Maloney has stressed the young Norwegian needs time to build fitness and adjust to Scottish football, it was heartening for the travelling support to see their acclaimed new striker in the flesh.

Of the missing Hibs men, though, at least six would be first-choice picks. The heinous run of injuries, illness and now suspension, could cost them in the race for fourth.

What they said

Dundee manager Mark McGhee: "I was very pleased. There was a decent shape about them, on a difficult night against a good team.

"Regardless of Hibs going down to 10 men, it doesn't always make it that much easier. We haven't got a lot of options on the bench. After Saturday, a dreadful start we made against Livingston, I'm quite satisfied."

Hibernian manager Shaun Maloney: "I saw [the red-card incident] back but the angle we have isn't great. I couldn't really see exactly what happened. I'll have to look at the TV footage but it completely changed the dynamic.

"We had been very dominant, but we defended very well and we carried a threat. We had an incredibly young team, especially the substitutes."

What's next?

Dundee travel to Motherwell, McGhee's former side, on Saturday (15:00) while Hibernian host St Johnstone at the same time.

