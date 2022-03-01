Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Stephen Kingsley headed Hearts into a 2-0 lead

Hearts moved 12 points clear in third place in the Scottish Premiership as they added to Aberdeen's woes at Tynecastle.

Robbie Neilson's side took a deserved lead through John Souttar, and Stephen Kingsley doubled the advantage.

Aberdeen were handed a lifeline when awarded a penalty, only for Lewis Ferguson's spot-kick to be saved.

It leaves them still searching for a first league win in 2022, a run of nine games.

Jim Goodwin's hopes of leading his new club into the top six look slimmer than when he took over, with his side now languishing in 10th place with just four games until the split.

And there was further concerns, as Matty Kennedy and Jonny Hayes went off injured on a bruising night for the Pittodrie side.

There's something about Hearts and playing under the floodlights that had fans dreading these evening fixtures. Remarkably, they had won just three of their past 23 midweek league games, with only one win in 10 at home.

Yet whatever the kick-off time, Gorgie has not been a happy hunting ground for Aberdeen either. They hadn't won on seven visits to Tynecastle, while with just two domestic away wins all season, they didn't exactly swagger into town.

And they looked like they didn't want to be there as Hearts swarmed all over them in a dominant opening.

Former Aberdeen winger Gary Mackay-Steven sliced wide when left free in the box, and Ellis Simms bulleted a header over from close range.

Then a brilliant through ball by Kingsley picked out Liam Boyce, who got goal side of Scott Brown inside the box, but goalkeeper Joe Lewis managed to block it.

And as Hearts continued to pour forward they had shouts for a penalty when a Nathan Atkinson cross hit the arm of Connor Barron.

Aberdeen, though, weathered the storm and had the ball in the net when Declan Gallagher rose highest at a free-kick, but he was penalised for a foul on Simms.

And that was to prove crucial as Hearts took the lead. A headed clearance fell kindly into the path of Souttar, who hit a sweet volley beyond Lewis to bring Tynecastle to its feet.

Barrie McKay should have doubled Hearts lead when be broke clear in the box, but Lewis was able to save from close range. However, from the resultant corner, Aberdeen's resistance was broken again.

Kingsley, despite the presence of two defenders, climbed highest to power a header into the net.

It could have been three when Boyce drove into the box but skewed his shot wide of the far post. But then Aberdeen had the chance to get themselves back into the game.

Ferguson skipped by Atkinson and fell to the turf. The referee pointed to the penalty spot, but Ferguson - who had never missed a penalty in Aberdeen colours - put his effort low to the goalkeeper's right and Craig Gordon easily saved.

That sucked the life out of his side's attempted fightback. Christian Ramirez headed weakly into the hands of Gordon and a Ferguson free-kick from distance dirtied the goalkeeper's gloves, but the home side eased to the three points.

Man of the match - Stephen Kingsley

His goal put the icing on the cake for a fine performance from the Hearts defender, who also delivered a number of enticing crosses into the box as Aberdeen struggled to deal with him

What did we learn?

Hearts, despite being clear in third place, had been a team under pressure after four leagues games without a win.

But the win over St Mirren last week gave them a spring in their step, and they played at a ferocious pace that Aberdeen struggled to deal with.

They sensed a weakness in the visitors' defence with Gallagher and David Bates often outpaced as Hearts regularly found gaps and played through them. Yet the goals arrived from two set-pieces on the night with two defenders showing the way to goal.

Not since 26 December have Aberdeen picked up a league win. It is a run of nine games and counting - with a daunting trip to Ibrox against Rangers next up on Saturday.

While they had showed promising signs in the weekend draw with Dundee United, there was little for the travelling support to be enthused about in the capital, with more poor defending and a lack of creativity at the other end still hurting them.

Goodwin's options are limited, too, with the injuries continuing to rack up. But somehow in the next four games he has to find enough points to raise Aberdeen from 10th and into the top six.

What did they say?

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson: "It would have been a travesty had Aberdeen scored from that penalty after the dive. It was the one blip in the game for us and it wasn't our making. I'm pretty sure that will get looked at because it's not acceptable.

"The save is just justice. Aberdeen created nothing in the game apart from somebody diving like that to try and get the penalty. I don't blame the referee, I blame the player for doing it."

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin: "Quite simply it wasn't good enough. We weren't anywhere near the levels required. Hearts were the better team in pretty much every department.

"They were sharper than us, had more energy, good pace, more aggressive, everything that I want my Aberdeen team to be. We need to be better, we need to improve. We've got to go to Ibrox and give a far better reflection of ourselves."

What's next?

Hearts are away to Dundee United on Saturday (15:00), while at the same time Aberdeen are at Ibrox against Rangers.

Aberdeen Aberdeen Aberdeen Heart of Midlothian Avg Squad number 3 Player name Kingsley Average rating 8.09 Squad number 18 Player name McKay Average rating 7.79 Squad number 4 Player name Souttar Average rating 7.72 Squad number 6 Player name Baningime Average rating 7.61 Squad number 19 Player name Halkett Average rating 7.59 Squad number 14 Player name Devlin Average rating 7.57 Squad number 20 Player name Simms Average rating 7.52 Squad number 10 Player name Boyce Average rating 7.28 Squad number 12 Player name Atkinson Average rating 7.19 Squad number 1 Player name Gordon Average rating 7.14 Squad number 5 Player name Haring Average rating 6.96 Squad number 30 Player name Ginnelly Average rating 6.94 Squad number 11 Player name Mackay-Steven Average rating 6.93 Squad number 16 Player name Halliday Average rating 6.82 Aberdeen Avg Squad number 29 Player name Barron Average rating 4.60 Squad number 19 Player name Ferguson Average rating 4.43 Squad number 10 Player name Besuijen Average rating 4.41 Squad number 17 Player name Hayes Average rating 4.33 Squad number 1 Player name Lewis Average rating 4.30 Squad number 9 Player name Ramírez Average rating 4.15 Squad number 27 Player name Bates Average rating 4.00 Squad number 5 Player name Gallagher Average rating 3.95 Squad number 16 Player name Ojo Average rating 3.95 Squad number 33 Player name Kennedy Average rating 3.76 Squad number 8 Player name Brown Average rating 3.46 Squad number 3 Player name MacKenzie Average rating 3.26 Squad number 15 Player name McGeouch Average rating 3.20 Squad number 20 Player name Jenks Average rating 2.93 Squad number 18 Player name McLennan Average rating 2.83