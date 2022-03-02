Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Glen Kamara gave Rangers an early lead

Rangers battled to a narrow victory over St Johnstone to end a run of three straight draws and keep pace with Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic.

Glen Kamara coolly slotted past goalkeeper Elliot Parish after just three minutes but could not add to that against the second-bottom hosts.

Rangers struggled to create on a bumpy pitch and had Allan McGregor to thank for a good save from Jacob Butterfield.

Defeat means the Perth side fall nine points from relegation safety.

Ross County's win away to Motherwell means Aberdeen, beaten by Hearts, are now the side closest to Callum Davidson's side in the relegation play-off spot.

Rangers looked determined to make amends for Sunday's relinquishing of a 2-0 lead to Motherwell as they dominated the early possession to such an extent that they had the ball in the net before Saints had managed to string any passes together.

Alfredo Morelos' clever flick from a Connor Goldson pass set Kamara through on goal with only Elliot Parish to beat and the Finland midfielder calmly side-footed past the goalkeeper.

That should have taken some of the pressure off the visitors after missing out on a chance to narrow the gap on Celtic on Sunday, but the slackness that allowed a Motherwell fightback gradually crept into Rangers' play as an increasingly wet and rutted pitch - and Saints' willingness to battle for every loose ball - became a leveller.

Saints had their moments. McGregor's strong hand prevented a low drive from Jacob Butterfield curling inside the upright before the break, while fellow midfielder Ali Crawford just failed to react in time to pounce on a mix-up between the goalkeeper and Rangers captain James Tavernier.

However, any nervousness experienced by the home side was down to the atrocious surface and their own inability to add to their lead.

A Morelos prod against the post a Scott Arfield drive touched wide off Parish's fingertip being the closest they came and they will be relieved just to leave the rutted pitch without their title challenge being further damaged.

More to follow.

help How to play Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle. Rating range key 1 = Give it up 10 = Pure perfection St Johnstone St Johnstone St Johnstone

Rangers Rangers Rangers St Johnstone Starting XI Avg Squad number 12 Player name Parish Average rating 6.22 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 2 Player name Brown Average rating 6.17 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name Gordon Average rating 6.09 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 4 Player name McCart Average rating 6.14 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 27 Player name Sang Average rating 6.07 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 29 Player name Hallberg Average rating 6.01 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 34 Player name Butterfield Average rating 6.25 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 3 Player name Gallacher Average rating 5.61 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 21 Player name Crawford Average rating 5.87 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 23 Player name Çiftçi Average rating 5.75 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name Hendry Average rating 6.58 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 7 Player name May Average rating 5.79 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 11 Player name O'Halloran Average rating 5.43 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 17 Player name Bair Average rating 6.02 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 18 Player name MacPherson Average rating 6.07 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Rangers Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name McGregor Average rating 5.32 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 2 Player name Tavernier Average rating 5.46 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name Goldson Average rating 5.01 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 26 Player name Balogun Average rating 5.30 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 3 Player name Bassey Average rating 5.71 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 4 Player name Lundstram Average rating 5.07 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 18 Player name Kamara Average rating 5.73 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 37 Player name Arfield Average rating 5.00 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 17 Player name Ayodele-Aribo Average rating 5.15 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 14 Player name Kent Average rating 5.38 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 20 Player name Morelos Average rating 6.09 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg No players have been substituted yet