St Johnstone 0-1 Rangers: Glen Kamara goal keeps visitors three points behind leaders Celtic

By Clive LindsayBBC Sport Scotland

Rangers battled to a narrow victory over St Johnstone to end a run of three straight draws and keep pace with Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic.

Glen Kamara coolly slotted past goalkeeper Elliot Parish after just three minutes but could not add to that against the second-bottom hosts.

Rangers struggled to create on a bumpy pitch and had Allan McGregor to thank for a good save from Jacob Butterfield.

Defeat means the Perth side fall nine points from relegation safety.

Ross County's win away to Motherwell means Aberdeen, beaten by Hearts, are now the side closest to Callum Davidson's side in the relegation play-off spot.

Rangers looked determined to make amends for Sunday's relinquishing of a 2-0 lead to Motherwell as they dominated the early possession to such an extent that they had the ball in the net before Saints had managed to string any passes together.

Alfredo Morelos' clever flick from a Connor Goldson pass set Kamara through on goal with only Elliot Parish to beat and the Finland midfielder calmly side-footed past the goalkeeper.

That should have taken some of the pressure off the visitors after missing out on a chance to narrow the gap on Celtic on Sunday, but the slackness that allowed a Motherwell fightback gradually crept into Rangers' play as an increasingly wet and rutted pitch - and Saints' willingness to battle for every loose ball - became a leveller.

Saints had their moments. McGregor's strong hand prevented a low drive from Jacob Butterfield curling inside the upright before the break, while fellow midfielder Ali Crawford just failed to react in time to pounce on a mix-up between the goalkeeper and Rangers captain James Tavernier.

However, any nervousness experienced by the home side was down to the atrocious surface and their own inability to add to their lead.

A Morelos prod against the post a Scott Arfield drive touched wide off Parish's fingertip being the closest they came and they will be relieved just to leave the rutted pitch without their title challenge being further damaged.

Line-ups

St Johnstone

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 12Parish
  • 2Brown
  • 6Gordon
  • 4McCart
  • 27Sang
  • 29HallbergBooked at 63minsSubstituted forO'Halloranat 84'minutes
  • 34Butterfield
  • 3Gallacher
  • 21CrawfordSubstituted forMacPhersonat 78'minutes
  • 23ÇiftçiSubstituted forMayat 77'minutes
  • 22HendrySubstituted forBairat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Cleary
  • 7May
  • 11O'Halloran
  • 15Gilmour
  • 16Mahon
  • 17Bair
  • 18MacPherson
  • 20Sinclair
  • 26Craig

Rangers

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1McGregor
  • 2Tavernier
  • 6Goldson
  • 26Balogun
  • 3BasseyBooked at 31mins
  • 4Lundstram
  • 18Kamara
  • 37Arfield
  • 17Ayodele-Aribo
  • 14Kent
  • 20Morelos

Substitutes

  • 19Sands
  • 22Zukowski
  • 23Wright
  • 25Roofe
  • 30Sakala
  • 31Barisic
  • 33McLaughlin
  • 51Lowry
  • 61King
Referee:
William Collum

Match Stats

Home TeamSt JohnstoneAway TeamRangers
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home3
Away12
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home9
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, St. Johnstone 0, Rangers 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, St. Johnstone 0, Rangers 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jacob Butterfield (St. Johnstone) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Cameron MacPherson.

  4. Post update

    Calvin Bassey (Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Theo Bair (St. Johnstone).

  6. Post update

    Leon Balogun (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Theo Bair (St. Johnstone).

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Johnstone. Michael O'Halloran replaces Melker Hallberg.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Johnstone. Theo Bair replaces Callum Hendry.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Johnstone. Cameron MacPherson replaces Alister Crawford.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Johnstone. Stevie May replaces Nadir Çiftçi.

  12. Post update

    John Lundstram (Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Nadir Çiftçi (St. Johnstone).

  14. Post update

    Offside, Rangers. James Tavernier tries a through ball, but Connor Goldson is caught offside.

  15. Post update

    Calvin Bassey (Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Tom Sang (St. Johnstone).

  17. Post update

    Foul by Glen Kamara (Rangers).

  18. Post update

    Tom Sang (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. John Lundstram (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Scott Arfield following a set piece situation.

  20. Booking

    Melker Hallberg (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

