CelticCeltic2St MirrenSt Mirren0

Celtic 2-0 St Mirren: Leaders break down stubborn visitors to maintain three-point lead

By Nick McPheatBBC Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Cameron Carter-Vickers goal v St Mirren
Cameron Carter-Vickers rifled through a ruck of bodies to give Celtic a second-half lead

Celtic maintained their three-point advantage in the Scottish Premiership as second-half goals from Cameron Carter-Vickers and Callum McGregor broke down a stubborn St Mirren side.

Barring a well-saved close-range effort from Liel Abada, the hosts created little in a frustrating first half.

But the leaders found the breakthrough after the interval when Carter-Vickers hammered past goalkeeper Jak Alnwick.

Captain McGregor sealed the win late on, netting low in the bottom corner.

The victory extends Celtic's unbeaten league run to 23 games, while St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson - whose side drop to ninth - is still searching for his first points.

Ange Postecoglou's side dropped points at Hibernian on Sunday but were not punished as nearest challengers Rangers failed to narrow the gap.

To make sure their three-point advantage would remain intact, they would have to defeat a St Mirren side that made the trip to Parkhead as the last Scottish side to leave there with a victory.

The hosts started with the intensity and urgency their manager demands, but they failed to fashion any chances in the opening exchanges.

It was instead St Mirren who almost scored for them, with Charles Dunne slicing a clearance from a Jota cross off his own crossbar.

Jota again created the danger when another cross from the winger made its way to Abada, who stung the palms of Alnwick with a close-range effort.

St Mirren then showed they were capable of giving the leaders a scare as Curtis Main came close to getting his toe on the end of a dangerous ball from Richard Tait.

But the visitors were largely camped in their own half, with Celtic right-back Josip Juranovic lashing a strike from the edge of the area narrowly over and Jota forcing Alnwick high to his left to parry to safety.

As the half progressed, frustration mounted in the home support as every overhit pass and extra touch on the ball was met with a louder groan.

But there was a huge sigh of relief in the Celtic camp 10 minutes into the second period when Jota's wide free-kick eventually fell to Carter-Vickers, who smashed a volley past a helpless Alnwick.

The Premiership leaders struggled to close out the game against a well-organised unit, but the points were sealed when Jota's header was blocked before McGregor raced onto the ball and shot low into the bottom-right corner.

Alex Gogic & Matt O'Riley
The midfielder was Celtic's brightest spark in a frustrating first half and was always looking to engineer an opening in the final third

What did we learn?

Following Sunday's goalless draw at Easter Road, Postecoglou would have been fearing a repeat after a flat first half in front of goal.

The Australian's side have certainly lost their zip in recent weeks and lack a central presence at the top end of the pitch without strikers Giorgos Giakoumakis and Kyogo Furuhashi.

But with just nine games to go, Postecoglou is simply chalking the fixtures off as he hunts down the Premiership title.

Hearts and Celtic were two tough assignments for Robinson in his first games in charge, but the St Mirren boss will take encouragement in the way his side frustrated Celtic for long spells.

With a trip to Ross County to come on Saturday before a home game against bottom side Dundee, Robinson will fancy his chances of picking up his first points.

What did they say?

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou: "We dominated the ball and it's hard when the opposition sits so deep. I thought we were solid. We stayed composed and did what we had to do to wear down the opposition.

"It's how most teams set up against us and the important thing for us was not to get side-tracked by any anxiety. We've been unbelievable at home this year, the way we've controlled games."

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson: "It's as comfortable I've felt out of possession at Celtic Park. But did we pass the ball well enough to get anything out the game? No, we didn't.

"Ultimately it wasn't good enough in the end. You have to be braver, we didn't stay on the ball long enough."

What's next?

St Mirren go to Ross County on Saturday (15:00 GMT) before Celtic travel to Livingston the following day (12:00).

Celtic

  1. Squad number20Player nameCarter-Vickers
    Average rating

    7.74

  2. Squad number88Player nameJuranovic
    Average rating

    7.63

  3. Squad number42Player nameMcGregor
    Average rating

    7.51

  4. Squad number4Player nameStarfelt
    Average rating

    7.23

  5. Squad number11Player nameAbada
    Average rating

    7.18

  6. Squad number38Player nameMaeda
    Average rating

    7.14

  7. Squad number33Player nameO'Riley
    Average rating

    7.13

  8. Squad number17Player nameJota
    Average rating

    7.11

  9. Squad number18Player nameRogic
    Average rating

    7.09

  10. Squad number15Player nameHart
    Average rating

    6.91

  11. Squad number49Player nameForrest
    Average rating

    6.84

  12. Squad number41Player nameHatate
    Average rating

    6.78

  13. Squad number77Player nameDembele
    Average rating

    6.65

  14. Squad number3Player nameTaylor
    Average rating

    6.65

  15. Squad number6Player nameBitton
    Average rating

    6.53

  16. Squad number21Player nameIdeguchi
    Average rating

    6.49

St Mirren

  1. Squad number1Player nameAlnwick
    Average rating

    6.48

  2. Squad number4Player nameShaughnessy
    Average rating

    5.89

  3. Squad number18Player nameDunne
    Average rating

    5.81

  4. Squad number2Player nameTait
    Average rating

    5.78

  5. Squad number5Player nameMcCarthy
    Average rating

    5.70

  6. Squad number3Player nameTanser
    Average rating

    5.50

  7. Squad number6Player namePower
    Average rating

    5.39

  8. Squad number13Player nameGogic
    Average rating

    5.39

  9. Squad number11Player nameKiltie
    Average rating

    5.29

  10. Squad number10Player nameMain
    Average rating

    5.26

  11. Squad number7Player nameJones
    Average rating

    5.24

  12. Squad number21Player nameGreive
    Average rating

    4.81

  13. Squad number22Player nameFraser
    Average rating

    4.75

  14. Squad number12Player nameHenderson
    Average rating

    4.57

  15. Squad number9Player nameBrophy
    Average rating

    4.50

  16. Squad number16Player nameErhahon
    Average rating

    4.24

Line-ups

Celtic

Formation 4-3-3

  • 15Hart
  • 88Juranovic
  • 20Carter-Vickers
  • 4Starfelt
  • 3Taylor
  • 33O'RileySubstituted forBittonat 65'minutes
  • 42McGregorBooked at 49minsSubstituted forIdeguchiat 87'minutes
  • 41HatateSubstituted forRogicat 64'minutes
  • 11AbadaSubstituted forForrestat 65'minutes
  • 38Maeda
  • 17Neves FilipeSubstituted forDembeleat 84'minutesBooked at 86mins

Substitutes

  • 6Bitton
  • 10Ajeti
  • 16McCarthy
  • 18Rogic
  • 21Ideguchi
  • 29Bain
  • 49Forrest
  • 56Ralston
  • 77Dembele

St Mirren

Formation 5-4-1

  • 1Alnwick
  • 2Tait
  • 5McCarthy
  • 4Shaughnessy
  • 18DunneBooked at 45mins
  • 3TanserBooked at 55minsSubstituted forFraserat 75'minutes
  • 11KiltieSubstituted forBrophyat 64'minutes
  • 6PowerSubstituted forErhahonat 79'minutes
  • 13Gogic
  • 7JonesSubstituted forHendersonat 75'minutes
  • 10MainSubstituted forGreiveat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Flynn
  • 9Brophy
  • 12Henderson
  • 16Erhahon
  • 21Greive
  • 22Fraser
  • 26Lyness
Referee:
Euan Anderson

Match Stats

Home TeamCelticAway TeamSt Mirren
Possession
Home77%
Away23%
Shots
Home21
Away4
Shots on Target
Home6
Away1
Corners
Home9
Away0
Fouls
Home9
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Celtic 2, St. Mirren 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Celtic 2, St. Mirren 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alexandros Gogic (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Daizen Maeda (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Tomas Rogic with a cross.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Celtic. Yosuke Ideguchi replaces Callum McGregor.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Joe Shaughnessy.

  7. Booking

    Karamoko Dembele (Celtic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Karamoko Dembele (Celtic).

  9. Post update

    Alex Greive (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Jay Henderson.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Alexandros Gogic.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Celtic. Karamoko Dembele replaces Jota.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alexandros Gogic (St. Mirren) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jay Henderson with a cross.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Nir Bitton (Celtic).

  15. Post update

    Jay Henderson (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Celtic 2, St. Mirren 0. Callum McGregor (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jota (Celtic) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Josip Juranovic with a cross.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Mirren. Ethan Erhahon replaces Alan Power.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Mirren. Marcus Fraser replaces Scott Tanser because of an injury.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Mirren. Jay Henderson replaces Jordan Jones.

