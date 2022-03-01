Match ends, Livingston 2, Dundee United 1.
Livingston are up to fourth in the Scottish Premiership after a deserved 2-1 win over Dundee United.
Liam Smith got United off to a flyer at the Tony Macaroni, bundling in the opening goal after just two minutes, before Scott Pittman fired in a deserved equaliser.
Livingston had numerous chances, but couldn't beat Benjamin Siegrist until Ryan Edwards' late own-goal.
David Martindale's men move above United, who drop to sixth.
United had not won at Livingston in eight visits since February 2005 but make a splendid start in attempt number nine, with Liam Smith putting them in front with just two minutes gone.
Tony Watt did brilliantly to get to the bye-line and get a cross in, and Smith bravely got in front of his man at the back post to stab home from close range.
Watt then pulled up injured with what looked like a calf injury and, from then, Livingston took control. Opportunities came and went before they levelled with a superb goal of their own.
Bruce Anderson got onto a flick-on from Joel Nouble and skipped past his marker, before picking out the unmarked Pittman. He set himself up with a lovely first touch and fired past Benjamin Siegrist.
The sides then exchanged good chances. Ayo Obileye headed over from a corner, before the visitors swept forward and Ilmari Niskanen's timid header from Ian Harkes' cross was easily saved by Max Stryjek.
Livingston finished the half strongly, but couldn't truly test Siegrist. The lively Alan Forrest - linked with a summer move to Tannadice - and James Penrice both fired over the bar, before Nicky Devlin shot straight at the United keeper.
The second half started slowly, with very few moments of note until the contest sprung into life on the hour mark, with chances at both ends.
Nicky Clark could only fire into the side netting for the visitors after Marc McNulty played him in. Minutes later, Siegrist gifted a chance to Livingston as his clearance went straight to Forrest, before getting down well to save with his legs.
The Swiss was called back into action to deny Forrest again high away to his right as Livingston pushed hard for a winner.
McNulty had the best chance for United, but he headed over the bar after Kevin McDonald's volley sliced towards him, and the game looked like it would end level.
However, with time running out, Edwards stretched to meet Nicky Devlin's cross, and the United captain could only put the ball past his own keeper and into the net for the second time in five days, after his weekend own goal at Aberdeen.
The visitors pushed forward in the closing stages, but never looked like scoring again, and Martindale and co were left to celebrate another impressive win.
Man of the Match - Joel Nouble
What did we learn?
All the talk in the build-up to this set of fixtures was about the race for Europe, with just three points separating fourth and ninth in the table.
Livingston have leapt to the front of that pack with just four games to go until the split - they were very impressive going forward, and on another night could have scored more against a fragile United side.
For United, it is now nine games since they won at Livingston, Stevie Crawford and James Grady netting in a top-flight win all the way back in February 2005.
Player of the match
NoubleJoel Nouble
Livingston
Avg
- Squad number19Player nameNoubleAverage rating
7.30
- Squad number17Player nameForrestAverage rating
6.31
- Squad number2Player nameDevlinAverage rating
6.15
- Squad number11Player nameCristian MontañoAverage rating
6.12
- Squad number14Player nameBaileyAverage rating
6.04
- Squad number6Player nameObileyeAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number29Player namePenriceAverage rating
5.96
- Squad number12Player nameSotoAverage rating
5.91
- Squad number33Player nameOmeongaAverage rating
5.81
- Squad number32Player nameStryjekAverage rating
5.73
- Squad number18Player nameHoltAverage rating
5.68
- Squad number9Player nameAndersonAverage rating
5.67
- Squad number5Player nameFitzwaterAverage rating
5.53
- Squad number8Player namePittmanAverage rating
5.47
Dundee United
Avg
- Squad number2Player nameSmithAverage rating
7.24
- Squad number1Player nameSiegristAverage rating
7.10
- Squad number4Player nameMulgrewAverage rating
6.43
- Squad number29Player nameGrahamAverage rating
6.22
- Squad number7Player nameNiskanenAverage rating
6.21
- Squad number22Player nameFreemanAverage rating
6.09
- Squad number18Player nameButcherAverage rating
6.03
- Squad number12Player nameEdwardsAverage rating
5.93
- Squad number23Player nameHarkesAverage rating
5.83
- Squad number32Player nameWattAverage rating
5.72
- Squad number9Player nameMcNultyAverage rating
5.36
- Squad number10Player nameClarkAverage rating
5.14
- Squad number26Player nameMochrieAverage rating
4.79
- Squad number6Player nameMcDonaldAverage rating
4.64
- Squad number33Player nameMcMannAverage rating
4.62
Line-ups
Livingston
Formation 4-3-3
- 32Stryjek
- 2Devlin
- 5Fitzwater
- 6Obileye
- 29Penrice
- 8Pittman
- 18Holt
- 33Omeonga
- 19NoubleSubstituted forMontañoat 81'minutes
- 9AndersonSubstituted forSotoat 70'minutes
- 17ForrestSubstituted forBaileyat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Longridge
- 10Sibbald
- 11Montaño
- 12Soto
- 14Bailey
- 15Boyes
- 16Lewis
- 22Shinnie
- 31Konovalov
Dundee Utd
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Siegrist
- 12Edwards
- 4Mulgrew
- 29GrahamSubstituted forMcMannat 51'minutes
- 22FreemanSubstituted forMochrieat 51'minutes
- 2Smith
- 18ButcherSubstituted forMcDonaldat 67'minutes
- 7NiskanenBooked at 50mins
- 23Harkes
- 32WattSubstituted forClarkat 13'minutes
- 9McNulty
Substitutes
- 6McDonald
- 10Clark
- 13Eriksson
- 17Meekison
- 20Neilson
- 26Mochrie
- 33McMann
- 53Macleod
- 58Anim Cudjoe
- Referee:
- Colin Steven
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Livingston 2, Dundee United 1.
Post update
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Jason Holt.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Scott McMann (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nicky Clark.
Post update
Offside, Dundee United. Benjamin Siegrist tries a through ball, but Charlie Mulgrew is caught offside.
Post update
Ryan Edwards (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Sebastian Soto (Livingston).
Goal!
Own Goal by Ryan Edwards, Dundee United. Livingston 2, Dundee United 1.
Post update
Foul by Liam Smith (Dundee United).
Post update
Scott Pittman (Livingston) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Marc McNulty (Dundee United).
Post update
Ayo Obileye (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jack Fitzwater (Livingston) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Ian Harkes (Dundee United).
Post update
Stephane Omeonga (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Cristian Montaño replaces Joel Nouble.
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Odin Bailey replaces Alan Forrest.
Post update
Foul by Nicky Clark (Dundee United).
Post update
Stephane Omeonga (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Nicky Clark (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.