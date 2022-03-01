Scottish Premiership
LivingstonLivingston2Dundee UtdDundee United1

Livingston 2-1 Dundee United: Late Edwards own-goal sends Livi fourth

By George O'NeillBBC Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Livingston celebrate their late winner
Livingston celebrate after Ryan Edwards puts through his own goal.

Livingston are up to fourth in the Scottish Premiership after a deserved 2-1 win over Dundee United.

Liam Smith got United off to a flyer at the Tony Macaroni, bundling in the opening goal after just two minutes, before Scott Pittman fired in a deserved equaliser.

Livingston had numerous chances, but couldn't beat Benjamin Siegrist until Ryan Edwards' late own-goal.

David Martindale's men move above United, who drop to sixth.

United had not won at Livingston in eight visits since February 2005 but make a splendid start in attempt number nine, with Liam Smith putting them in front with just two minutes gone.

Tony Watt did brilliantly to get to the bye-line and get a cross in, and Smith bravely got in front of his man at the back post to stab home from close range.

Watt then pulled up injured with what looked like a calf injury and, from then, Livingston took control. Opportunities came and went before they levelled with a superb goal of their own.

Bruce Anderson got onto a flick-on from Joel Nouble and skipped past his marker, before picking out the unmarked Pittman. He set himself up with a lovely first touch and fired past Benjamin Siegrist.

The sides then exchanged good chances. Ayo Obileye headed over from a corner, before the visitors swept forward and Ilmari Niskanen's timid header from Ian Harkes' cross was easily saved by Max Stryjek.

Livingston finished the half strongly, but couldn't truly test Siegrist. The lively Alan Forrest - linked with a summer move to Tannadice - and James Penrice both fired over the bar, before Nicky Devlin shot straight at the United keeper.

The second half started slowly, with very few moments of note until the contest sprung into life on the hour mark, with chances at both ends.

Nicky Clark could only fire into the side netting for the visitors after Marc McNulty played him in. Minutes later, Siegrist gifted a chance to Livingston as his clearance went straight to Forrest, before getting down well to save with his legs.

The Swiss was called back into action to deny Forrest again high away to his right as Livingston pushed hard for a winner.

McNulty had the best chance for United, but he headed over the bar after Kevin McDonald's volley sliced towards him, and the game looked like it would end level.

However, with time running out, Edwards stretched to meet Nicky Devlin's cross, and the United captain could only put the ball past his own keeper and into the net for the second time in five days, after his weekend own goal at Aberdeen.

The visitors pushed forward in the closing stages, but never looked like scoring again, and Martindale and co were left to celebrate another impressive win.

Man of the Match - Joel Nouble

The Livingston striker linked the play superbly, and was a thorn in United's side all evening
What did we learn?

All the talk in the build-up to this set of fixtures was about the race for Europe, with just three points separating fourth and ninth in the table.

Livingston have leapt to the front of that pack with just four games to go until the split - they were very impressive going forward, and on another night could have scored more against a fragile United side.

For United, it is now nine games since they won at Livingston, Stevie Crawford and James Grady netting in a top-flight win all the way back in February 2005.

Line-ups

Livingston

Formation 4-3-3

  • 32Stryjek
  • 2Devlin
  • 5Fitzwater
  • 6Obileye
  • 29Penrice
  • 8Pittman
  • 18Holt
  • 33Omeonga
  • 19NoubleSubstituted forMontañoat 81'minutes
  • 9AndersonSubstituted forSotoat 70'minutes
  • 17ForrestSubstituted forBaileyat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Longridge
  • 10Sibbald
  • 11Montaño
  • 12Soto
  • 14Bailey
  • 15Boyes
  • 16Lewis
  • 22Shinnie
  • 31Konovalov

Dundee Utd

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Siegrist
  • 12Edwards
  • 4Mulgrew
  • 29GrahamSubstituted forMcMannat 51'minutes
  • 22FreemanSubstituted forMochrieat 51'minutes
  • 2Smith
  • 18ButcherSubstituted forMcDonaldat 67'minutes
  • 7NiskanenBooked at 50mins
  • 23Harkes
  • 32WattSubstituted forClarkat 13'minutes
  • 9McNulty

Substitutes

  • 6McDonald
  • 10Clark
  • 13Eriksson
  • 17Meekison
  • 20Neilson
  • 26Mochrie
  • 33McMann
  • 53Macleod
  • 58Anim Cudjoe
Referee:
Colin Steven

Match Stats

Home TeamLivingstonAway TeamDundee Utd
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home21
Away8
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home12
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Livingston 2, Dundee United 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Livingston 2, Dundee United 1.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Jason Holt.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Scott McMann (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nicky Clark.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Dundee United. Benjamin Siegrist tries a through ball, but Charlie Mulgrew is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Ryan Edwards (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Sebastian Soto (Livingston).

  8. Goal!

    Own Goal by Ryan Edwards, Dundee United. Livingston 2, Dundee United 1.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Liam Smith (Dundee United).

  10. Post update

    Scott Pittman (Livingston) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Marc McNulty (Dundee United).

  12. Post update

    Ayo Obileye (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jack Fitzwater (Livingston) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Ian Harkes (Dundee United).

  15. Post update

    Stephane Omeonga (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Livingston. Cristian Montaño replaces Joel Nouble.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Livingston. Odin Bailey replaces Alan Forrest.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Nicky Clark (Dundee United).

  19. Post update

    Stephane Omeonga (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Nicky Clark (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

