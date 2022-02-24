Last updated on .From the section Peterborough

Championship strugglers Peterborough United have reappointed Grant McCann as manager on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The 41-year-old spent almost two years in charge of the club between 2016 and 2018, having previously made 159 league appearances for them as a player.

He replaces Darren Ferguson after the 50-year-old Scot resigned on Sunday.

The first game of McCann's second spell will be against Hull City, the club who sacked the Northern Irishman after being taken over last month.

