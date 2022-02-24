Last updated on .From the section European Football

The video of Brazilian players trapped in a hotel and asking for help to leave Ukraine was posted on social media

A group of Brazilian footballers, including Shakhtar Donetsk's Junior Moraes, have appealed for help to leave Ukraine after Russia invaded the country.

The group of around 20 Brazilians, including the players and their families, are in a hotel in Kyiv.

They say they have been left stranded as there is no way to fly home from Ukraine.

"The situation is one of despair," said Moraes, 34.

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a military invasion of neighbouring Ukraine on Thursday.

In a video the group posted on social media, Moraes added: "Borders are closed, [so are] banks, there is no fuel, there will be a shortage of food, there is no money. We are gathered waiting for a plan to leave Ukraine."

In a further message on his Instagram page, the player added: "Friends and family, the situation is serious and we are stuck in Kyiv waiting for a solution so we can leave! We are in a hotel. Pray for us!"

Moraes, who started his career in his native Brazil with Santos, has played in Ukraine for the past 10 years. He is now a Ukrainian citizen and has 11 caps for their national team.

Dynamo Kyiv's Vitinho and Moraes' Shakhtar Donetsk team-mate Marlon Santos are among those who feature in the video, which includes a plea for help from the Brazilian government.

Norton Rapesta, Brazil's ambassador to Ukraine, has told BBC Brasil that "we will evacuate Brazilians. Football players. Everyone".

Ukraine's domestic football league was set to resume this weekend after a winter break but that will remain suspended.