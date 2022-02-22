Last updated on .From the section Aberdeen

Ross McCrorie has extended his stay at Pittodrie

Ross McCrorie has signed new contract at Aberdeen, tying him to the club until the summer of 2026.

The midfielder has made 67 appearances since joining the Dons, initially on loan, from Rangers in 2020.

McCrorie, 23, has been deployed in defence this season but was back in his natural position as Aberdeen drew with Motherwell on Saturday.

"I feel that I have developed as a player on the pitch and as a person off it," he said.

"My game has gone to a new level, and I must thank the club for helping me get there. It is all about pushing Aberdeen forward now."

Manager Jim Goodwin, who replaced Stephen Glass last week, added: "If you could have another six or seven Ross McCrories in your side, then you would be a very, very good team."