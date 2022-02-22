Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

Anthony Elanga recovered from being hit with an object at Elland Road to seal victory for Manchester United

Leeds United say they have identified a number of supporters who threw missiles onto the pitch in the Premier League home defeat by Manchester United.

The Red Devils' Anthony Elanga, 19, was struck by an object thrown from the crowd in the second half.

The club say CCTV footage identifying the fans has been passed to West Yorkshire Police, who have already made nine arrests relating to the match.

"These people do not represent our loyal fanbase," Leeds said.

"There is no hiding from the fact that this is not the first incident of this kind experienced at Elland Road this year.

"Not only do these people face criminal prosecution, but they will also be banned from attending Leeds United games pending the outcome of the police investigation, they will then be subjected to lifetime bans if found guilty."