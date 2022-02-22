Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

VAR has been used in Scotland, but not in domestic games

Scottish Premiership clubs will hold a meeting on Monday lunchtime where the cost of introducing VAR will discussed.

Clubs have been told the cost to each top-flight outfit will be in the region of £80,000-£100,000 per season.

For VAR to be introduced, all 42 SPFL clubs will be required to vote but only Premiership clubs will be asked to contribute.

No vote will take place on Monday but a formal ballot is expected to take place before the end of this season.

VAR training for referees is continuing through the Scottish FA and the system has been used in international and Uefa club competition matches in Scotland.

If voted in, the new system could be implemented after the break for next year's Qatar World Cup finals, which finish on 18 December.