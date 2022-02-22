Last updated on .From the section Irish

Turner had a goal disallowed for offside before grabbing the winner

Cliftonville are now just a point off the top of the Irish Premiership table after a comfortable 1-0 win over Warrenpoint Town at Solitude.

A Luke Turner goal on the stroke of half time won it for the third-placed Reds and closed the gap on leaders Linfield and second-placed Glentoran, who are level on 59 points.

The dominant hosts forced a number of good saves from Stephen McMullan.

Defeat for Town meant they missed the chance to climb off the bottom.

Barry Gray's basement side went into the match two points behind 11th-placed Portadown and hoping to end a lengthy period in bottom place.

They were forced to defend for the majority of the match during which they barely created any clear-cut goalscoring opportunities.

Turner's decisive goal arrived in the 43rd minute from a well-worked Cliftonville corner that was played quickly to Jamie McDonagh, whose perfectly weighted cross was met by Ryan Curran.

His header hit the crossbar, with McMullan possibly getting a hand to it as well, and Turner reacted quickest to the rebound to bundle home what proved to be the winner, having earlier had a goal ruled out for offside.

Paddy McLaughlin's men had already gone close a number of times to opening the scoring, with McDonagh drifting in from the right to meet a Rory Hale cross but his downward header was superbly saved by McMullan.

McDonagh then hit the crossbar with a 25-yard strike during a half in which Hale and Daniel Kearns had also gone close.

The second half followed a similar script to the first, with the Reds in control and creating chances but unable to take them.

Joe Gormley came off the bench and had a shot on the angle saved, missed a close-range header and had a goal disallowed for offside as the home side searched for a second goal that in the end they did not need.