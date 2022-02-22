Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Fernandes dismisses suggestions of Man Utd split

Bruno Fernandes has denied rumours of a split in the Manchester United dressing room and says the players are focused on "sticking together".

A story in the Mirror external-link claimed a power struggle between Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire was causing unrest.

Fernandes, 27, dismissed those rumours and says their celebrations at Leeds on Sunday is proof of a united team.

"It is honestly people trying to complain and making stories about this club," said the Portugal midfielder.

Fernandes added: "I don't know what people mean. I saw the goal of H [Maguire] and saw Paul [Pogba] running behind, sliding on his knees, happy for him. I was slapping his head and saying finally he had scored with that big head.

"We know when someone talks about this club or players at this club, it goes around the world with their voice. That is something that they want.

"For us, it is nothing. If we stick to the plan and stick together, that is the main thing. Losing together and winning together."

Maguire was handed the captaincy by former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer two years ago, but the report suggests his authority has been undermined by Ronaldo's return to Old Trafford.

Both Maguire and team-mate Marcus Rashford responded on social media to say the report was not true.

United interim boss Ralf Rangnick described rumours of a rift as "absolute nonsense" in the build-up to Sunday's game at Elland Road, adding afterwards the 4-2 win was the "perfect response" to the reports.

Man Utd fined over player conduct

Meanwhile the Red Devils have been fined £20,000 after admitting a Football Association charge of "failing to ensure that its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion" during their 2-0 win over Brighton on 15 February.

The fine relates to an incident in the 53rd minute, when United players surrounded referee Peter Bankes after Lewis Dunk's challenge on Anthony Elanga.

Bankes initially booked Dunk, but then sent off the Brighton captain after being told to consult the pitchside monitor by VAR Jarred Gillett.