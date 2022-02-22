Last updated on .From the section Newport

Carl Serrant follows James Rowberry in leaving Cardiff City for Newport County

Newport County have named Carl Serrant as their new assistant manager following the departure of Wayne Hatswell.

Serrant, 46, played for Oldham Athletic, Newcastle United and Bury before moving into coaching.

He leaves his fitness and conditioning role at Championship club Cardiff City to join ex-Bluebirds coach James Rowberry at League Two Newport.

"I'm delighted to welcome Carl to our club," Rowberry said.

"Carl brings a wealth of experience and complements our current staffing structure.

"I would like to thank Cardiff City for allowing this process to happen smoothly and quickly."

Neil Warnock brought Bradford-born Serrant to Cardiff in 2017.

He has also had spells on the backroom staff at Queens Park Rangers, Charlton Athletic, Crystal Palace and Sheffield United.

"It's been a bit of a whirlwind and things have progressed really quickly but once I had the conversation with James, it's something that I didn't want to turn down and wanted to grasp with both hands," Serrant told the Newport website.

The Exiles turned to Serrant after Hatswell left Rodney Parade to join old boss Mike Flynn at Walsall.