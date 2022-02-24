Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

Ukraine played their final home World Cup qualifier against Bosnia-Herzegovina in Lviv in October

The Football Association of Ireland says it is monitoring "developments and implications" before the Republic of Ireland's Nations League matches with Ukraine in June.

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a military invasion on neighbouring Ukraine on Thursday.

The Republic are set to face Ukraine in the Nations League in Lviv on 14 June, 10 days after the reverse fixture.

Uefa has scheduled an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss the crisis.

A FAI statement said the association was communicating with the Irish government, Uefa and the Ukraine Association of Football before the scheduled fixtures.

It is also awaiting the outcome of Uefa's meeting on Friday, which President Aleksander Ceferin called to discuss the impact of the invasion on European football.

European football's governing body is drawing up contingency plans to move the Champions League final, which was set to take place in Russian city St Petersburg on 28 May.

The executive committee will "evaluate the situation and take all necessary decisions" with "further communication made after the meeting," the statement added.

Any potential implications for Scotland's World Cup play-off with Ukraine at Hampden Park on 24 March will also be discussed.

Scotland are also set to face Ukraine, the Republic of Ireland and Armenia in the Nations League. The first match between Steve Clark's Scotland and Ukraine is scheduled at Hampden on 7 June with the reverse fixture dated for 26 September.

The Ukrainian top flight - which paused for its winter break on 12 December and was set to resume on Friday - will remain suspended.

Fifteen of the most recent 23-man Ukraine squad play in their homeland.

The government has declared a 30-day state of emergency and a statement from the Ukraine Premier League said that "due to the imposition of martial law, the championship of Ukraine has been suspended".