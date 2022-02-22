Last updated on .From the section Northampton

Sam Hoskins (second right) was part of the Cobblers' promotion-winning team of 2020

Northampton striker Sam Hoskins has signed a new two-and-a-half year deal with the Cobblers.

The 29-year-old former Southampton trainee is now contracted at Sixways until June 2024.

Hoskins has scored 48 times, 39 of them in the league, in 279 games since arriving from Yeovil in August 2015.

"Sam Hoskins has and continues to be a fantastic servant for this football club, both on and off the field," said Cobblers manager Jon Brady.

"His game is maturing and developing.

"By the time this contract comes to an end he will have served this club for nine years. That is almost unheard of in the modern game."

Northampton currently lie third in League Two as they chase a second promotion in three seasons.