England drew with Canada and Spain before beating Germany to win the tournament

England delivered the show manager Sarina Wiegman had hoped they would at the Arnold Clark Cup.

In three games against opposition ranked inside the world's top 10, England were unbeaten and capped off an impressive tournament with a historic win over Germany.

It was the first time England had beaten Germany - ranked third in the world - on home soil in 27 meetings.

More than 13,463 fans inside Molineux stadium celebrated with the England players at full-time - applauding them as they lapped the pitch and cheering with striker Ellen White when she sprinted along the touchline with her fists clenched.

The image of Leah Williamson lifting the trophy and England's players kissing their winners medals amid a backdrop a confetti is one fans hope to see again in five months' time.

Wiegman said before her first match in charge against North Macedonia in September that: "We want to show how good we can play and make the English crowd proud of us."

So did England do that at the Arnold Clark Cup?

"I think so. I hope so! We have tried really hard to do it," said Wiegman. "I hope the fans agree with me because that's the most important thing and that they come to the games.

"It was really nice to see [the celebrations]. That helps the team too. I hope they will come back to our other games too."

England get the home European Championship under way at Old Trafford on 6 July in front of a sellout crowd.

There is plenty for those fans to be excited about.

Ellen White scored the opening goal in the 3-1 win over Germany in Wolverhampton

Since Wiegman took over in September, England have scored 57 goals in nine games. They have conceded just two - against Olympic champions Canada and two-time world champions Germany.

England showed their desire to win against Germany when Wiegman took a "risk" and played centre-back Millie Bright up front in search of a late winner.

The Lionesses showed the "ruthlessness" Wiegman had asked for pre-match to score twice in the final 10 minutes and former England midfielder Karen Carney said they need to play with the same "swagger" at the Euros.

"I loved the last 20 minutes in particular, when England really went for it and were really positive. They've got so much talent, and I want to see that more," she told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"I want England to do that at the Euros where they come with swag and they want to dictate the game. That's what England need to have - to possess this aura - because that's what's going to win them the Euros."

England are not getting carried away though.

"Over the three games we've played well in patches. We have won this tournament but we know we still have to build and progress as a team," said Chelsea forward Fran Kirby.

"We are in a really good place and to win this tournament is special. Hopefully winning this will encourage more people to come out and watch us at the Euros, really get behind us and show the support they showed the men in the last Euros.

"It would be great to feel that buzz around the place."

Having travelled to Middlesbrough, Norwich and Wolverhampton during the tournament, Manchester City forward Lauren Hemp also hopes England's performances have impressed new fans.

"It's been fantastic. It's great being in different places in the country as that helps create so much support," said Hemp. "Hopefully they follow us throughout the summer."

England ultimately delivered in a home tournament so the only question remains whether they can carry that momentum into the Euros.