Matthew Etherington began his playing career at Peterbrough and went on to have spells with Tottenham, Bradford, West Ham and Stoke

Peterborough United have announced assistant manager Matthew Etherington will be in charge for Wednesday's trip to Championship leaders Fulham.

Etherington, 40, has been part of the club's coaching set-up since 2018 and steps in following the resignation of Darren Ferguson on Sunday.

Ferguson ended his third spell as boss after a run of nine winless games, leaving Posh in a relegation fight.

Etherington will be assisted at Craven Cottage by under-23s boss Simon Davies.

Former Posh winger Etherington started his coaching career with the club's under-18 side in May 2018 and became Ferguson's number two following Mark Robson's move to West Ham in November.

His first game comes at a Fulham side who are six points clear at the top of the table, having scored a league-high 79 goals, while Posh are five points from safety, having conceded 61 times - the second worst defensive record in the division.