Chelsea and Liverpool go head to head on Sunday with a trophy at stake - but will the Blues try to win the Carabao Cup final with or without their £97.5m record signing Romelu Lukaku?

The striker was rested for Tuesday's Champions League win over Lille after making only seven touches in Saturday's success at Crystal Palace.

With Blues boss Thomas Tuchel saying the Belgian was tired and taking him out of the firing line amid criticism, will Lukaku be back in the side - and back to his best at Wembley?

Romelu Lukaku: Thomas Tuchel says it is the right time to take striker 'out of fire'

"I think the real issue is the service Lukaku is getting isn't great," said BBC football expert Mark Lawrenson.

"Lukaku wants the ball from wide areas, giving him chances in front of goal. He's brilliant when he's got defenders around him, but he needs to be a bit more side on when he gets it, rather than with his back to goal.

"If they put some good crosses in, that would make a huge difference. At the moment, though, it must be great being a defender against him because all he does is play in front of you and you would be happy to let him have the ball. That's what is making it so difficult for him."

This week's guest is Feeder bassist & Chelsea fan Taka.

Taka is somewhat envious of Liverpool's attacking riches but thinks Chelsea have other issues, not just Lukaku.

"In the summer, like everyone else, I thought Lukaku was the proper striker we were waiting for," Taka told BBC Sport. "For some reason, though, it hasn't worked out that way.

"I think they have to work harder to gel together. At the moment, Lukaku is asking for the ball, but it is as if the team decide he is in the wrong position and don't pass to him.

"Liverpool are very different when they attack, They all come forward together and it is so good to watch. It is going to be hard to stop them.

"Tuchel is a great manager and we have lots of good youngsters, so there are plenty of positives for Chelsea at the moment. I am sure they just need time to sort the Lukaku situation out, but the other thing we need to improve as well is our consistency.

"When we play well, we are a really exciting team. We just need to be able to put in a really steady and solid performance when we're not at our best, like Manchester City and Liverpool seem to do.

"We haven't been able to do that often this season, which is why we're not in the Premier League title race anymore, but there is still a lot to play for - starting on Sunday."

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

Games kick off at 15:00 GMT unless otherwise stated.

FRIDAY

Southampton v Norwich (20:00 GMT)

Norwich are back at the bottom of the table after Burnley's win in midweek, but I watched the Canaries when they lost at Liverpool last weekend and I was impressed.

Dean Smith's side showed lots of spirit and carried the fight to Liverpool, which doesn't always happen. I see lots of teams go to Anfield and lie down and kind of wait to be beaten.

This is another tough trip for Norwich, though, because Southampton have only lost once at St Mary's all season and are are on a good little run at the moment too.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Taka's prediction: Southampton played really well against Everton but so did Norwich against Liverpool. I'm going for a draw. 1-1

SATURDAY

Leeds v Tottenham (12:30 GMT)

Both sides had very poor results in midweek. I saw the Leeds one coming because of their injuries and the fact they were going to Anfield - but Tottenham's defeat at Burnley was much more of a surprise.

Spurs have now lost four of their past five league games and it was typical Tottenham to see them go to Manchester City and win the way they did on Saturday, then follow it up with such a limp display on a wet and windy Wednesday at Turf Moor.

Leeds have bigger problems, though. You can't play the way they do against Liverpool and expect to get away with it, but they just don't have a Plan B.

I'm expecting a reaction from Spurs, but I don't think Leeds can do anything different, especially with Patrick Bamford and Kalvin Phillips still out injured, which is why they have been dragged into a relegation scrap.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Taka's prediction: I live in Yorkshire now and my neighbour is a huge Leeds fan. They have not been doing very well recently but I kind of feel I have to go with my local team and back the 'Mighty Whites'. 2-1

Brentford v Newcastle

Like Leeds, Brentford are another team on the slide - they have taken only one point from their past seven games, and a resurgent Newcastle will go above them with a win on Saturday.

On form, you'd go with the Magpies to do exactly that, but I actually think this scenario might bring a big performance out of the Bees. Their fans will certainly have a part to play too because this is an absolutely huge game for their season. Their collective hunger could make the difference.

Newcastle have picked up 12 points from their past six games, more than they managed in their previous 19. As good as they've been - and they've been very good - their levels are going to drop at some point and the nature of the Premier League means, when that happens, they will probably be beaten.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Taka's prediction: Newcastle are heading upwards at the moment. Brentford are going in the opposite direction. 0-1

Brighton v Aston Villa

Both of these sides suffered surprise home defeats last weekend - Brighton losing heavily to Burnley, while Aston Villa were edged out by Watford.

I think Brighton's midweek trip to Old Trafford before that game played a part in what happened against the Clarets. They played most of the second half against United with 10 men and Lewis Dunk was then suspended against Burnley.

Villa's recent problems have been in front of goal. They haven't scored in either of their past two games and Philippe Coutinho has been pretty quiet. But go back a bit further and you see Steven Gerrard's side have lost their winning formula - they have only one victory in their past eight games in all competitions.

They probably only need one win, however it comes, to get back on track, but Brighton are the Premier League's draw specialists so they might have to wait a little longer for that to happen.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Taka's prediction: These are both good teams, I just think Villa will edge it. 1-2

Crystal Palace v Burnley

Crystal Palace's form was quite similar to Aston Villa's - until the Eagles went to Watford on Wednesday and won 4-1.

I was never too worried about Palace anyway. Again, like Villa, their performances were not really being matched by their results and it felt like what we saw at Vicarage Road was coming.

This game is going to be interesting, though, because Burnley are very much on the up. The advantage of winning their previous two games, against Brighton and Spurs, means a point is a decent return for Sean Dyche's side here.

That's what I think they will get too, to keep their unbeaten run going.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Taka's prediction: Palace were quite unlucky against Chelsea last weekend. If they play like that again, they'll win. 2-0

Man Utd v Watford

Watford won 4-1 when these sides met in November, which was the end of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manchester United manager.

Three months on and United still have issues. They put in another disjointed performance against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday, but got away with a 1-1 draw and are very much in that last-16 tie. Under Ralf Rangnick, they do seem to have a knack of getting a result without playing particularly well, but I still feel they need a really convincing performance soon.

We know what Hornets boss Roy Hodgson will do - concede possession but try to make his side hard to break down and leave little space for United's attackers to operate in, then attack on the break.

On his last three visits to Old Trafford, with Crystal Palace between 2018 and 2020, it worked extremely well. He won twice and drew the other occasion 0-0, but it's going to be hard for Watford to replicate those results. I don't see them holding out.

Lawro's prediction: 3-0

Taka's prediction: This will be an exciting game, which will end in a draw. Watford need the points and United are so up and down. 1-1

Everton v Man City (17:30 GMT)

Everton's relegation worries are already very real. But if Burnley and Newcastle both win earlier on Saturday - which, given their recent form wouldn't be a huge surprise - the Toffees will be in the bottom three for the first time this season by the time this game kicks off.

It doesn't matter how good you are, when you are a team down there and actually in the relegation zone, especially at this stage of the campaign, then that brings pressure and you need a different mentality from your players to deal with it. Some just aren't able to.

It is defensively where Everton's problems lie. They are porous, and a team as good as Manchester City will take full advantage of that.

Everton boss Frank Lampard can try packing his defence, I suppose, but I still don't think they will keep City out.

Lawro's prediction: 0-3

Taka's prediction: I don't understand why Everton have done so badly this season but now Lampard is in charge, I really want him to do well. To us, he is always 'Super Frank'. I think they will survive, but they won't get anything out of City. 1-3

SUNDAY

West Ham v Wolves (14:00 GMT)

Wolves are always tough to beat but they played on Thursday at Arsenal, which will help West Ham who have had a full week off to prepare for this.

The Hammers need a win too, after two draws in a row. Those weren't bad results in isolation but if they want to maintain their challenge for fourth place, then they can't afford to drop any more points this weekend.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Taka's prediction: I've really enjoyed watching both teams this season, they both have lots of exciting players. 2-2

Chelsea v Liverpool (Carabao Cup final, 16:30 GMT)

I have a feeling this game is going to go the distance. Liverpool keeper Caoimhin Kelleher has a history of making saves in penalty shootouts, including against Leicester in the quarter-finals, and I just wonder if this final will end up being settled in the same way.

Whoever wins, it will be extremely close. Chelsea will make sure of that, even though their form is not great. They carry much less attacking threat, but they are still solid and have not lost that.

Liverpool are on a fantastic run of nine straight wins in all competitions and scoring plenty of goals too, but they might have to be patient at Wembley as they try to break the Blues down.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1 - Liverpool to win on penalties after extra time.

Taka's prediction: Liverpool have been playing really well but this is a final. You don't know what will happen on the day, and the best team doesn't always win. Look at last season's Champions League final as proof of that. It will be a tight game but Chelsea will win - or I hope so anyway. 2-1

Lawro and Taka were speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.

